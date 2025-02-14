FIU Theatre brings a bold and magical Cinderella to life

We all know the story of Cinderella — a commoner, a prince, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper — but at its heart, it is a tale of resilience, the transformative power of kindness and the belief that a better future is possible.
FIU Theatre’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic Cinderella, now playing through February 23, breathes new life into the classic, delivering a stunning and musically rich experience that remains as relevant as ever.
Directed by Olivia de Guzman, an assistant professor and head of the BFA Musical Theatre program, this production reimagines Cinderella with a fresh perspective while staying true to the timeless themes that have made the story endure.
“The Cinderella story still resonates because we all know, in public and private ways, what it’s like to be shut out, to be excluded,” says de Guzman. “The actual fairytale is that there could be a little corner where all are included.”
Though the Cinderella story has existed for thousands of years, dating as far back as Ancient Greece, it continues to evolve, finding new ways to connect with every generation that dreams of a better future.
Kailee Larmon, a junior BFA Musical Theatre student, plays the title role. For her, the magic of Cinderella still speaks to young people today.
“Cinderella is about kindness in the face of ridicule,” says Larmon. “It takes real courage to be kind when the world around you isn’t, and I think that’s so relevant today, especially for young people. If we don’t like what’s happening in the world, we have to be the ones to step forward, lead with kindness and push back against the things we don’t believe in.”
This production marks a significant milestone for FIU Theatre. Not only is it the second musical of the department’s nascent BFA in Musical Theatre program, but it is also the first show under the leadership of new chair and artistic director Jennifer Ivey, who is also designing the set.
"Theatre is magic on its own, but once you add music, it becomes an even more heightened form of magic where the emotion becomes so much, we have to sing,” says Ivey. “FIU Theatre is all about empowering artists to dream, to grow and ultimately to make magic together. As we grow the new musical theatre program, we strengthen the magic we were already making and forge new collaborations with a wider range of skills."
Another exciting element of the production is the collaboration with the Wertheim School of Music and Performing Arts. Over a dozen music students perform live in the orchestra pit every night, bringing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s lush, soaring score to life.
Javier Mendoza serves as the show’s music director and works alongside Associate Music Director Jessica Amores, a master’s student in conducting.
“It has been a pleasure collaborating with our theatre and orchestra students to bring to life Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic score,” says Mendoza. “Cinderella represents a jewel from the golden age of American musicals, by its best-known duo. It’s a lot of fun for all involved. That makes for an entertaining performance for the audience as well.”
A production of this scale requires intricate coordination behind the scenes. The responsibility of organizing the logistics of all the moving parts falls on Isabella Tejada, a senior who is stage managing her fourth production at FIU. As the stage manager, she ensures that every element comes together seamlessly.
“We’ve been working on the transitions from the start. As soon as we added scenic elements in rehearsal, we started running them in real time,” says Tejada. “It’s been a lot of figuring out timing, talking with direction and music, and working with the assistant stage managers to get everything flowing as one smooth movement. We’ve just been running it over and over until it’s in our bones.”