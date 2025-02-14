FIU Theatre brings a bold and magical Cinderella to life

We all know the story of Cinderella — a commoner, a prince, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper — but at its heart, it is a tale of resilience, the transformative power of kindness and the belief that a better future is possible.

FIU Theatre’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic Cinderella, now playing through February 23, breathes new life into the classic, delivering a stunning and musically rich experience that remains as relevant as ever.

Directed by Olivia de Guzman, an assistant professor and head of the BFA Musical Theatre program, this production reimagines Cinderella with a fresh perspective while staying true to the timeless themes that have made the story endure.

“The Cinderella story still resonates because we all know, in public and private ways, what it’s like to be shut out, to be excluded,” says de Guzman. “The actual fairytale is that there could be a little corner where all are included.”