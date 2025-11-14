FIU Theatre puts a wicked twist on the world of the Brontë sisters

On the bleak and isolated moors, nothing is quite as it seems. Time drifts as the days roll on, indistinguishable from one another. In all that silence, nothing can distract you from the longing to connect and be seen. It’s enough to drive anyone a little mad.

This bizarrely disorienting world sets the stage for FIU Theatre’s current production, Jen Silverman’s darkly comic gothic mystery, "The Moors," now playing through November 23 at The Wertheim.

“This play is about loneliness and isolation,” says director and assistant professor Melvin Huffnagle. “Coming out of Covid, a lot of people can understand and relate to that sense of yearning. These characters are yearning for human connection.”