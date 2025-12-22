FIU welcomes new Board of Trustee members

The Florida Board of Governors has appointed Nestor Plana and Tila Falic-Levi to the Florida International University Board of Trustees.



“We are proud to welcome Mr. Nestor Plana and Ms. Tila Falic-Levi to the FIU Board of Trustees,” said FIU Board of Trustees Chair Carlos A. Duart. “Both bring distinguished leadership experience and a strong commitment to service, education, and community engagement. Their perspectives and expertise will strengthen the board as FIU continues to advance its mission and impact.”



Plana, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Living Systems (ILS), brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership and public- and private-sector development and management. Under his leadership, ILS has grown into the nation’s largest privately owned Hispanic healthcare company and a recognized leader in delivering person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for vulnerable populations. ILS has also been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group and in 2025 was named South Florida Business of the Year by the South Florida Business Journal.



Prior to founding ILS, Plana served as the founding President and Chief Operating Officer of Beacon Health Plan. His earlier career includes executive leadership roles at Mercy Hospital Systems, chairmanship of United Home Health Care, and service on the Florida Long-Term Care Committee.



Plana’s leadership and impact have been widely recognized. He was named Ernst & Young’s Health and Life Sciences Entrepreneur of the Year (Florida) in 2016 and honored by Health Evolution Partners as Health Care Innovator of the Year. His additional accolades include the Florida Award in Distinction from the American Federation for Aging Research, recognition as one of South Florida’s Movers and Shakers, and, in 2022, being named one of Miami’s Top 50 Business Leaders by U.S. Business Report.



“I am honored to join FIU’s Board of Trustees and support the university’s growth and excellence,” Plana said. “FIU plays a vital role in shaping the future of our community, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”



Tila Falic-Levi is a Miami-based educational leader, community advocate, and nonprofit board member with extensive experience in institutional governance and civic engagement. She is the founding president of the Jewish Culture High School (JCHS), where she has led strategic planning, academic development, and organizational growth. Her work focuses on strengthening educational institutions, fostering leadership, and promoting cultural literacy and community responsibility.



Falic-Levi currently serves on the Board of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, where she contributes to national initiatives centered on education, memory, and public engagement. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, she brings a deeply personal commitment to preserving democratic values, combating antisemitism, and ensuring access to strong educational opportunities. Her leadership and service have been recognized nationally, including being named to The Jerusalem Post’s “Young ViZionaries” list.



“I am honored to join FIU’s Board of Trustees and support an institution that values education as a foundation for leadership and civic engagement,” Falic-Levi said. “FIU’s role in strengthening communities through education and public service is deeply meaningful to me.”



Plana and Falic-Levi have been appointed to five-year terms beginning Jan. 7, 2026. Plana succeeds Trustee Dean C. Colson and Falic-Levi succeeds Trustee Chanel T. Rowe.