5 under 35 alumni are leaders in tech, music, international business and more

George Arango ‘15

You might know George Arango as the popular Mr. Eats. The lawyer-turned-influencer spreads his love of Miami and good food by sharing content on social media that showcases his journey exploring the cuisine and lifestyle of his hometown.

With nearly half a million people following Arango across platforms, this Panther is proud to rep FIU and the Miami community.

“I’m a Miami guy through and through,” Arango says. “The best part about what I do is being able to connect mom and pops restaurants with real people and build community doing that. There’s nothing better than breaking bread with people.”

Arango majored in criminal justice at FIU, where he was involved in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. As a student, he worked as a professional DJ at places ranging from home parties to Miami Beach venues. He later attended law school at Nova Southeastern University.

He started the Mr. Eats social media accounts with his wife, FIU alumna Alexandra Brown ’17, to document their journey enjoying some of the best food spots in Miami. People ate up the content (pun intended).

In just five years, Mr. Eats went from being Arango’s hobby to his side hustle to his job. Today, Arango is a full-time content creator. Besides showcasing delicious eating options in Miami and across the country, he also regularly partners with major brands like McDonald’s, Disney, American Express and DoorDash to create content.

Arango usually garners an average of five million views a month on Instagram alone. People frequently recognize him in real life. “It’s rewarding when people come up to me. Often guys will tell me, ‘My wife and I find our eating spots from you. Thank you.’”

He says FIU helped him discover his interests and hone his creative side. Coming back to campus for the 5 Under 35 award had special significance.

“It’s a blessing to be honored for the work I do,” Arango says. “It’s a full circle moment in the sense that I built a community through our community. It was all to uplift Miami even more. Uplifting Miami is uplifting FIU. The more I grow, the more I can share the FIU footprint, values and all the things that makes FIU who we are.”