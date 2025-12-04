FIU’s inaugural tree lighting kicked off the holiday season
The new tradition brought Panthers together to enjoy an evening of family and community
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
And FIU began by celebrating with a new Panther tradition: President Jeanette M. Nuñez hosted the university’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at the presidential Reagan House on campus.
Hundreds of faculty, staff, students, community members and their families gathered for a special night filled with fun, performances, Christmas carols, holiday-shaped cookies (and beverages including hot chocolate with marshmallows) and, of course, a majestic tree decorated with twinkling multi-colored lights and topped with a golden star.
A photo booth invited guests to take photos with Roary, who was decked out in his full Santa Claus suit and a children's zone allowed kids to write letters to Santa and enjoy arts and crafts.
"I for one am delighted to welcome you all here to Reagan House for the inaugural presidential tree lighting ceremony," Nuñez said during the event. "I'm so excited to kick off this event because we get to kick off the holiday season where we celebrate family, we celebrate with each other and your Panther Nation. It's a season of giving and it's a season of reflecting on all of our blessings."
The Dazzlers, cheerleaders and the FIU Marching Band and color guard delighted guests with lively performances and plenty of Panther spirit. The Panther family joined Nuñez in the countdown and watched as the tree came to life with glowing lights.
The moment the tree began to sparkle, a group of students from the Wertheim School of Music regaled guests with beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful" and “Angels We Have Heard on High,” among others.
Friends Francesca DeRossi and Elise Mora, both current students, said the tree lighting was a Christmas wish come true.
“I’m ecstatic to be here,” Mora, a nursing major, said at the event. “We wanted an event like this even before it was announced. We were walking at the bookstore one day, and we asked ourselves, ‘Why don’t we have a campus tree? We should have one. And later on, when we saw the email about the tree lighting, we just knew we had to come.”
DeRossi, an architecture major, who is proud to proclaim that she loves FIU, said that she and Mora arrived at the tree lighting early and eager to soak up the entire experience. The event exceeded expectations.
“We loved this tree lighting,” DeRossi said. “I’m doing the Christmas vibes. We’re gathering with the community…This is fun.”
Artem Zastoupailo, assistant director of advising for the College of Arts, Science and Education is based at the Biscayne Bay Campus. He had a couple of meetings at MMC that day – and even if he hadn’t, he said he would have come to the main campus for the tree lighting.
“It’s a beautiful time when we can focus on happiness and positivity,” Zastoupailo said. “And it’s great to connect with colleagues and students. This puts everything in a positive perspective.”
The tree lighting was a first for some Panthers. “This is my first tree lighting, and I’m excited to be here,” said Lynette Duque-Santana, senior coordinator of administrative services for the Offices of Financial Planning and Auxiliary and Enterprise Developments. “The music is beautiful. It is a nice, relaxing ambiance. Everyone is full of smiles. I’m having a wonderful time.”
Herve-Serge Menyonga, an assistant director of Procurement Services, agreed. “This is a new tradition for FIU, and it’s a great one. I really liked the marching band, their music and that they were wearing the Miami guayabera shirts. I like the choir, too. I can feel the Christmas spirit.”
Christine I. Caly-Sanchez, associate director of the Miami-Florida Jean Monnet European Center of Excellence at FIU, said the tree lighting wasn't just an event. It was a bonding moment that allowed Panthers to experience the human connection at FIU.
“We need this," she said. "This is the best event to come together to feel the warmth of community." 🎄