FIU’s inaugural tree lighting kicked off the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

And FIU began by celebrating with a new Panther tradition: President Jeanette M. Nuñez hosted the university’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at the presidential Reagan House on campus.

Hundreds of faculty, staff, students, community members and their families gathered for a special night filled with fun, performances, Christmas carols, holiday-shaped cookies (and beverages including hot chocolate with marshmallows) and, of course, a majestic tree decorated with twinkling multi-colored lights and topped with a golden star.

A photo booth invited guests to take photos with Roary, who was decked out in his full Santa Claus suit and a children's zone allowed kids to write letters to Santa and enjoy arts and crafts.

"I for one am delighted to welcome you all here to Reagan House for the inaugural presidential tree lighting ceremony," Nuñez said during the event. "I'm so excited to kick off this event because we get to kick off the holiday season where we celebrate family, we celebrate with each other and your Panther Nation. It's a season of giving and it's a season of reflecting on all of our blessings."

The Dazzlers, cheerleaders and the FIU Marching Band and color guard delighted guests with lively performances and plenty of Panther spirit. The Panther family joined Nuñez in the countdown and watched as the tree came to life with glowing lights.

The moment the tree began to sparkle, a group of students from the Wertheim School of Music regaled guests with beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful" and “Angels We Have Heard on High,” among others.