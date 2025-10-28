Journalism majors report the headlines across Miami

Students in the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media publish stories daily for their in-house news bureau. Now, increasingly, they are seeing their work picked up by major local news outlets. The growing list of student bylines appearing in some of South Florida’s best-read publications is both encouraging the young reporters and prepping them for their future profession.

“At the FIU Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, our experiential curriculum powers Caplin News and is bolstered by strategic alliances that fuel excellence and prepare our students to lead, innovate and make an impact in a rapidly changing world.” said CARTA Dean Brian Schriner. He has actively pursued collaborations with area news organizations to provide real-world learning. “Our partnerships connect our talented students with industry leaders, expand creative and research opportunities and amplify the power of storytelling."

Caplin News showcases student reporting from class assignments. It's at that online platform that news outlets find interesting, well-reported articles to share with their own readers.

In recent weeks, Miami Community News has published 10 student pieces. FIU alumna Emilie Gonzalez has helped guide the effort in her role as a newswriter at the organization. “It’s been an honor to reconnect with Caplin so soon after graduating,” she said. “Seeing my peers succeed and publish their stories makes me incredibly proud of how far this program has come.”

Students in professors Denise Hruby and Alex Harris' classes recently contributed stories to The Miami Herald that focus on environmental reporting and public awareness. The Biscayne Times featured a three-part series by Sofia Baltodano and Cassandra Martinez that profiled candidates in the current Miami mayoral race. “It was hard work,” Baltodano says. “But seeing it pay off was very rewarding, especially as a young journalist.”

Francesca Cagnana worked for three weeks on a story about the difficutly that young people are encountering in finding jobs. The written piece was picked up by the online site of Miami’s public radio station, WLRN. “It was really exciting,” said Cagnana. “After it was published, I sent it to my dad. He showed it to virtually everybody.”

The mentorship of professors Gregg Birnbaum and Sergio Bustos, along with that of other Caplin faculty, reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to connecting students to experiential learning opportunities.

“This is the best possible training for student journalists,” Birnbaum said. “From the start of the semester, my top goal has been to help students build the skills and confidence to step into any newsroom. Publishing in leading South Florida outlets proves they’re ready.”

In addition to Caplin News, students produce a live broadcast known as Caplin NewsBreak, which delivers daily updates, in English and Spanish, on stories that matter to South Floridians. Both operate out of the school’s new bureaus, in Miami and Washington, D.C.