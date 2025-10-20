FIU’s Wall of Wind: 20 Years of Extreme Weather Science

Building Codes: Small Changes, Big Impact

FIU researchers have been studying the effects of extreme wind even before the completion of the WOW or its early prototypes as part of the International Hurricane Research Center (IHRC) established by the Florida Board of Regents in 1996.

The IHRC, together with the Risk Reduction in the Americas program, became part of FIUs Extreme Events Institute (EEI). An early success story came from a small adjustment to roofing practices. Tests showed that ring-shank nails provide stronger anchoring for roofs than traditional smooth-shank nails. This change, adopted into Florida’s building code in 2004, has made homes significantly more resilient during hurricanes.

Fast forward to 2025 and WOW has expanded that legacy, helping to inform a host of updates to the engineering standards set by The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). These standards describe the forces, like wind, that engineers need to consider when designing structures to be safe and reliable. Updates spurred by WOW research contain guidelines for elevated homes, roof components, and canopies among others. These changes inform U.S. and international building codes and homes built to these standards are better able to withstand extreme winds.

In 2018 the ASCE distinguished WOW with the Charles Pankow Award for Innovation. ASCE recognized WOW for its pivotal role in expanding opportunities in research, innovation and education in the design, materials, and construction industries. WOW’s impact has directly enhanced the safety and resiliency of new and existing buildings and infrastructure through full- and large-scale testing.

WOW lets scientists pair what they see after real storms with full-scale simulations. This way, they can check whether their ideas hold up in the lab. At the same time, real-world observations back up the results from WOW’s experiments.

“We documented damage to dozens of elevated buildings after Hurricane Michael (2018), said Elaina Sutley, associate professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Kansas. "Thanks to the collaboration with the Wall of Wind staff, we were able to combine our fieldwork findings with wind tunnel experiments to quantitatively understand the impact of the gap underneath elevated buildings.”

Sutley’s research team marshaled the data produced at WOW to propose updates to the ASCE codes and “as of 2024, the building codes and standards used in the U.S. have design provisions for elevated buildings, and new elevated buildings on the coast are safer because of it,” she said.

For structural engineers, canopies are structural extensions to buildings, that are designed to resist environmental forces while serving a functional purpose, like providing protection from sun or rain. In Florida, many homes have outdoor rooms that are extensions of the roof and which have been enclosed with netting, glass or other material. These "Florida Rooms" are a kind of canopy that FIU engineers have made safer.

“My first proposal was in the 2016 version,” said Ioannis Zisis, professor of civil and environmental engineering at FIU. “We conducted research on canopies, which in Florida are often called ‘Florida rooms,’ and found that there were no relevant design guidelines in the existing building codes. To address this gap, we performed testing at the WOW. My collaboration with colleagues in Canada led to a successful proposal that introduced new design guidelines for canopies in the 2016 and 2022 versions of the ASCE/SEI 7.”

Research at WOW continues to focus on recreating and validating post-disaster field observations and updating engineering codes and standards with global implications for the daily lives of people.