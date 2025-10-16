"Forever chemicals" found for first time in Miccosukee Indian Reservation

A group of man-made chemicals are accumulating across the River of Grass — raising questions about potential impacts to water quality and ongoing restoration efforts.

For the first time, a preliminary analysis by FIU researchers, in collaboration with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, detected 12 different PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) within the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

The “forever chemicals,” known to pose health risks to both humans and wildlife, were present in dozens of samples collected from both marshlands and canals. According to results published in Environmental Research, there are likely multiple sources bringing these persistent pollutants into this once-pristine environment.

Natalia Soares Quinete — study author and an environmental chemist who leads FIU’s initiative to study the local prevalence of PFAS — says the levels are relatively low and don’t surpass surface water screening standards.

“Now, whether lower concentrations automatically mean ‘safe’ for this ecosystem and the people and wildlife it supports isn’t something that has been determined with certainty yet,” Quinete points out. “Especially considering how these chemicals tend to accumulate and build up over time in the environment.”