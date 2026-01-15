From classroom to cellar: My wine internship in Napa Valley

This past summer, I had the honor to immerse myself in a 10-week hospitality internship in California with Australia’s most famous wine brand, Penfolds, through an innovative partnership that established the Penfolds Evermore Wine Studies Scholarship Fund at FIU and now creates a pathway for students like me to explore a career in the wine industry.

Over the course of my stay in Napa, I was involved in hosting events and had many chances to learn from Penfolds' chief winemaker. Although every day was different, one principle guided me throughout: “The wine comes first, everything else flows from it.”

Among the moments that impacted me was taking my first sip of Penfolds' flagship wine, Grange. After spending weeks learning all about the company's wine portfolio, I can now say I’ve gotten a taste of excellence. This wasn’t just about trying an $850 bottle of wine. It was about years' worth of legacy and history in a bottle. The creator of Grange, the late Max Schubert, once said, “All winemakers should possess a good fertile imagination if they are to be successful in their craft.” This pioneering spirit can be tasted even today and is one of the many reasons for Penfolds' success.

Another highlight: meeting the legendary Peter Gago, Penfolds' chief winemaker. It’s not every day that one gets introduced to someone as respected in the world of wine as he is. While interaction with any winemaker can be exciting, this one was truly special. To put it into perspective, in Penfold's 181-year history, Gago is only the fourth custodian of the winemaker role. Our team - which included several employees as well as a fellow intern from FIU - had the privilege to join him in an intimate setting where we were able to ask questions and hear some of his fascinating stories. I inquired about his journey from starting with Penfolds as maker of sparkling wines to becoming chief winemaker. Among memorable experiences he shared was that of hosting a tasting for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We also got to watch him speak about the portfolio to an audience and hear how he blended storytelling and education. For example, during the latter, he went into detail about each wine to explain its history and the standout qualities of each featured vintage. I found listening to him inspiring as he made clear the passion that goes into every Penfolds bottle. While clearly each winemaker leaves an individual mark, carrying the torch of legacy remains critical. Participating in all this was an honor for me as I begin my career.

If there is one lesson I take with me from my time with Penfolds, it’s the constant pursuit of doing everything with excellence. Every detail has a purpose. For example, even something as small as a pen in the tasting room being positioned in the brand's signature 20-degree angle. This kind of attention allowed me to understand Penfolds standards, which prepared me for one of my favorite projects: the planning of the 75th anniversary event for the brands iconic and celebrated luxury red wine, Grange. Our team crafted an extraordinary three-day extravaganza for a handful of special Penfolds collectors. The weekend event required meticulous planning that would touch guests from the moment they arrived to their final farewell.

Thinking outside of the ordinary was a constant theme in everything we did, and I and others were given creative freedom to bring new ideas to life. In my case, I thought about recreating a display case housed in Penfolds historic home in Australia, where everything began. There, a glass case is filled with every vintage of Grange ever produced, going back to the 1950s. I knew I wanted a version of that for this party, and I was given the opportunity to lead a project that added much to the celebrations of the company’s signature product.

Every day, I was faced with the challenge of meeting the high standards to which Penfolds holds itself, whether it was an intimate 20-person dinner or an extravagant 200-person party. Among the events in which I played a role was a wine tasting for Tina Vidal-Duart, whom we can thank for FIU's Vidal-Duart Wine Studies Program. Other days involved private dinners and events with other brands likewise known for their level of excellence, among them Ferrari and Alexander McQueen.

A Penfolds event in a wine cave; FIU student Elaine Mena is at far right.

Learning about the extensive history and innovation of Penfolds as a brand and its wine portfolio sparked my passion for fine wine. Being educated on some of the most globally known wines within the industry was something I don’t take lightly. I am honored to have spent a summer with Penfolds and received the 2026 Penfolds Evermore Wine Study Scholarship. I look forward to carrying the lessons learned on my post-graduation path. My experience affirmed where I belong within the industry.