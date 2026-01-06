FIU trains veterans and first responders in critical cyber defense

For many, service to the nation doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. It simply transforms. With help from FIU, an increasing number of veterans, first responders and their family members are stepping into a new mission: defending America’s digital frontiers armed with cybersecurity knowledge.

FIU's Veterans and First Responders Training Initiative is part of the national CyberSkills2Work™ Program. Hosted under the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy (JGI), this initiative is designed to educate and upskill former military service members, first responders (such as EMTs, police and fire professionals) and their spouses and dependents so they can go on to build careers in cybersecurity, one of the fastest-growing fields tied directly to our nation’s security.

“Veterans and first responders have spent their lives safeguarding others,” says Dr. Brian Fonseca, director of JGI and a former Marine. “This unique program gives them the tools to continue that mission in cybersecurity, one of the most critical domains shaping America’s security.”

According to data from CyberSeek, Florida ranks fifth nationally in cybersecurity job postings. Additionally, the number of cybersecurity jobs in Florida is expected to increase by 32% between 2019 and 2029, a rate higher than the projected growth for all occupations statewide.

Real People. Real Impact.

For participants like Kimberly Wilker, an emergency management coordinator, the experience has been transformative.

“The training presented an array of information, including various hands-on learning experiences,” said Wilker, who participated in July 2025. “The support we received from the staff was excellent. In fact, my experiences at FIU have been among the best of my academic career.”

Inspired by her training, Wilker now feels confident about becoming a strong candidate for future opportunities.

Funded by the National Security Agency National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Program and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the CyberSkills2Work™ Program has trained 3,500 professionals nationwide.

Bob Martin, a federal contractor and service desk analyst for the Federal Aviation Administration also had a positive experience with FIU's program. Since January 2025, he has taken courses suc as Foundations of Cybersecurity, Foundations of Networkingmand Foundations of Digital Forensics.

“What I enjoyed most about is that it’s structured with real university rigor. Professors demand top performance and provided us with achievable deadlines,” said Martin. “Our teachers and program coordinators were always accessible. This is a great step to take to decide if you want to be an IT professional.”

Why it matters

The Veterans and First Responders Training Initiative is more than just a training course. It’s a career springboard.

“As cyber threats grow, so does the need for skilled defenders,” says Mike Asencio, director of the Cyber Policy Program at JGI. “Led by a veteran, our JGI team is committed to offering this training so those who have served can continue their legacy by securing our digital future.”

As cybersecurity becomes one of the defining challenges of our time, critical infrastructure, healthcare systems, financial institutions and even everyday communications are at risk. Who better to safeguard our nation’s digital future than those who have already answered the call to serve? ask those at FIU charged with educating cyber warriors. Veterans and first responders bring unmatched discipline, resilience and problem-solving skills to complex cybersecurity challenges, they say.

Through programs like VTI, FIU is ensuring that veterans and first responders don’t just transition into civilian life, they thrive in careers that matter.

"Teaching these courses was more than just an academic experience; it was an honor and privilege to support veterans and first responders who have always protected our communities,” said Yacoub Hanna, who has taught more than 345 participants from 2024-2025. “Now, with training in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and networking, they are prepared to defend the digital world.”

Participants can choose from three short-term, intensive training pathways that provide foundational cybersecurity knowledge, career development support, and direct access to employers through the National Employers Cybersecurity Network. Courses are taken online by participants at their own pace, and taught by FIU faculty, with digital badges and certificates marking key milestones.

Eligible participants can sign up at no cost.

Another veteran who was able to benefit from the program was Shameria Jones, a recently retired Army Master Sergeant with little knowledge of IT systems and cyber. She credits the program with helping her define what she wanted to do next in her career.

“Attending the classes offered by FIU helped me shift from HR to cybersecurity,” said Jones, who recommends the program to anyone in the military looking to enhance their skillset. “I especially value the hands-on training that was provided to us.”

Wilker, Martin and Jones represent what the VTI program is all about: creating pathways for those who’ve already served in uniform or on the frontlines to transition into a new kind of service.

The Road Ahead

For many, the VTI program is more than training—it’s a bridge. A bridge from service to civilian careers, from uncertainty to opportunity, and from frontline response to frontline defense in cyberspace.

As Wilker put it: “I am grateful for the opportunity, and I have confidence that as I progress in my learning this will all come together. I will be a strong candidate and future employee.”

Her words capture the heart of the initiative: empowering those who’ve already served our country to continue making an impact, now in one of the most critical domains of the 21st century.