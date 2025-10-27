North Miami Brewfest promises a tasty, entertaining afternoon on Nov. 8

A beer infused with saki, fruit-inspired ale and a gourmet burger that will have you happy dancing all night long. These are just some of the brews and bites on tap at this year's North Miami Brewfest, the all-inclusive craft beer festival created and produced by FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the event this year will feature more than 30 breweries and 20 eateries serving up their original craft brews and delicious bites on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nomi Village on 123rd Street and NW 7th Ave. in North Miami.

Time to toast to the 13th anniversary of the annual event

“Brewers from Florida’s top craft breweries, restaurateurs and our own students work so hard to create unique flavors, some made especially for the event," said Mohammad Qureshi, North Miami BrewFest director and faculty administrator. "We hope everyone will come out to support not only these establishments, but our hospitality program, which is making such a difference in so many lives,” he added.

The great news is that alumni, faculty, staff and students over 21 can use the promo code FIUFAM15 for a 15% discount on tickets.

Fan favorite Rocketeer beer is back again this year.

In the past, more than half of the event participants have been FIU alumni-owned or operated businesses. So far, more than 30 breweries have signed on to participate, including: Alchemy and Hops, Brewsaki, Funky Buddha, MIA Beer Company, Bread and Beer, Rocketeer Beer, The Tank Brewing Co, Melo Seltzer, Redshift Brewing, Unseen Creature, Pompano Beach Brewing Company, Yeasty Brews, Wiener Dog Brewery, Sun Cruiser, Uncommon Path Brewing, Bay 13 Brewery, Biscayne Bay Brewing, La Tropical, Black Pit Brewing Co, La Rubia, Conscious Brewing, No Seasons, Magic 13 Brewing, Scarab Brewing, Prison Pals Brewing Co, Tripping Animals Brewing, Long Drink and Twin Flames Brewing Company.

Many local eateries will also be in attendance, such as: Be Pastry, Chef K Provisions, Twin Dragon Hibachi, If and When Eats, Night Owl Cookies, Soulfull Biscuit, Wans, Mission BBQ, Fin’s Kitchen, Exquisite Catering, Temple Street Eatery, Sushi Maki and La Birria Bar. Students from FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence and FIU Bistro will also be showing off their gastronomic and cocktail creations.

This one-day festival includes a DJ playing live music, fun interactive games, including a bowling alley, and educational activities, run by students, that inform festivalgoers the latest in sustainability practices, cocktail making and brew science.

La Birra Bar returns with its signature and award-winning burgers.

North Miami Brewfest tickets are now on sale at www.northmiamibrewfest.com and on Eventbrite. FIU Family and Friends can get a discount with the promo code FIUFAM15. Ticket proceeds benefit the Chaplin School’s mission to contribute to brewing science education and innovation for the craft brew industry, brewpubs and homebrew organizations, as well as its Bachelor of Science in Beverage Management degree.

NoMi Village in North Miami is home again to this year's North Miami BrewFest.