Give the gift of an experience

Do you have a Grinch in your life or someone who always says, “I don’t need anything,” but who you can’t leave off your holiday shopping list? Jewelry, clothes and even a gift card just don’t seem to be enough. Well, 'tis the season to think outside of the box when it comes to holiday gift giving. Why not give this year’s must-have: an experience.

This year, while many consumers still want stuff, experts say shoppers are seeking value and less stuff. According to Deloitte’s 40th annual Holiday Retail Survey, Americans are reigning in their holiday budgets by 10% this year in what many are calling a tough economic climate.

But while many are budgeting, they are still looking to give something meaningful. So, why not give an experience that results in memories? Here are some ideas to help you check off that hard-to-buy for person on your year:

Food and Drink Events – Food and drink are a necessity but giving them as a gift is a great idea. Why not consider making a purchase that gives back through FIU’s very own South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. The Festival got its start in 1997 as the Florida Extravaganza at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). Alumnus and then professor, the late Patrick “Chip” Cassidy, had an idea of creating an event that combined wine and food. Now known as SOBEWFF®, this year the Festival is celebrating its’ 25th anniversary with all net proceeds going back to FIU and its students. Buy your loved one a ticket to one of the Festival’s more than 100 events. Check out all of them on the SOBEWFF® holiday gift guide. Plus, FIU Family gets a gift too, an exclusive 15% discount on select events using code FIUFAM15 at checkout here .

Wine lovers attend a 2024 SOBEWFF(R) FIU & SGWS led seminar, a great holiday gift idea.

Travel Experiences – A record-breaking number of Americans are traveling for the holidays this year. In fact, AAA projects more than 122.4 million will set off by plane, train or automobile, which is up from 119.7 million in 2024. But travel isn’t just for the holidays. In fact, FIU has a number of study abroad trips happening during the holiday break and many more scheduled for spring and summer. Consider giving your favorite Gen Z or Gen Alpha a trip of a lifetime. There are a lot to choose from. Visit FIU Hospitality’s website for more details.

Adventures/Sports – Everyone loves a good adventure. From ziplining to attending a great sporting event, adventure and sports-related experiences are always a fan favorite. Speaking of fans, did you know that FIU Football is heading to a national bowl game? Why not support our student-athletes as they prepare to take on the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Friday, Dec. 26, in Dallas, Texas? Give your favorite FIU Panther a ticket to the game. Tickets are still available and there’s even a tailgate before kickoff. Purchase your bowl tickets here.

FIU Football is headed to a national bowl game in Texas.

Workshops and Classes – Giving magazine subscriptions was the in thing a decade ago, but now giving a digital subscription to a masterclass or a professional development workshop is the gift that keeps on giving. FIU Chaplin School has a new executive education program designed to give users the competitive edge across the industry with courses such as AI in hospitality, hospitality leadership, beverage management and even barista training. Check out all the courses here.

So, no matter if the person you’re buying for has been naughty or nice this year, giving an experience will make you this holiday season’s biggest hit. Happy Holidays!