Greek learning community opens on campus

It all began with a vision. When the university’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon acquired an empty former fraternity house, the brothers knew they wanted to do something original. After all, their rallying cry is: This Fraternity Will Be Different.

Initiated and partially funded by alumnus and former Sig Ep National Grand President Thomas B. Jelke ’90 and his wife, alumna Rebecca Jelke ’96, the renovation project transformed the building into a unique, multipurpose facility aptly named Jelke Learning Community.

Accounting and finance major Alejandro Madrigal, president of the FIU chapter, feels a great deal of pride in the new space. “No other [campus] organization has this.”

The first floor features an office, a large conference room decorated with nostalgia and photos of the chapter’s founding members, study rooms and a common room. The latter is furnished with foosball, billiards and domino tables, large screen TVs, video game consoles and an old-fashioned arcade game, and a big, cozy couch from which to enjoy it all. According to Jelke, this space helps foster “a sense of belonging, a place to call home without necessarily having to live here.”

The first level of the building fulfills the mission of “building balanced men” by offering its members a place to not only work and study hard, but to also unwind, bond and connect. For Madrigal, “You can’t be studying all day and expect to be mentally [sound]. You need to have your fun. You need to be with your brothers.” Having the ability to walk over and introduce yourself to someone new and to support each other is priceless.

Meanwhile, the high-ceilinged upstairs boasts 2,600 square feet of space divided between a large meeting room equipped with multiple large-screen TVs and projector screens, a pantry and bathrooms. Capable of seating up to 200 people, this space will be used to hold classes by day and to host events and meetings on evenings and weekends by various members and organizations of the FIU community.

As Jelke explains, Sig Ep fraternity houses around the country are primarily residential quarters with some dedicated space for university use. FIU’s Jelke Learning Community, however, has been reimagined with the latter objective in mind. “This is the first one that’s been created specifically for that purpose,” says Jelke.

Creating opportunities for personal and professional learning, growth and development drives the brothers. But thinking of the larger community is an integral part of their mission and vision. Enter the Jelke Learning Community, a place where both members and the FIU family at-large can thrive. As echoed by Jelke, “The unique part of this place is [that] we fully want to partner with the university.”

Jelke realized this dream with the help of several of his Sig Ep brothers: FIU alumni Juan Linares ’92, the architect; Francisco Oses ’94, the contractor who handled the metalworks; and Benjamin A. Sardinas ’01, the project manager. Moreover, Rebecca Jelke designed the facility.

“This facility will allow us to surround the members in the best environment to fulfill our mission,” says Jelke.

That sentiment is shared by Former FIU President Kenneth Jessell who championed this project. “I think it's a very, very exciting opportunity for us to evaluate this modern approach to Greek life on campus.”