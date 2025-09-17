He drove 1,000 miles for seagrass, now he advocates for 10,000 miles of coastline
Braxton Davis crammed all of his belongings into his boxy blue Plymouth Sundance and drove 15 hours from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Miami. It was the mid-1990s, and he had seagrasses in his sights.
Davis had studied under University of Virginia’s pioneer of seagrass ecology, Jay Zieman, and originally wanted to pursue a graduate degree there. But when Davis met Zieman’s recent Ph.D. graduate Jim Fourqurean, it was kismet. Just as Fourqurean was embarking on his academic career at FIU, Davis signed on to be one of his first graduate students. His FIU experiences would put him on a career path that is helping to protect and restore water quality along North Carolina’s more than 10,000 miles of coastal sounds, estuaries and beaches. Last year, he was named executive director of the North Carolina Coastal Federation after nearly three decades of public service in coastal management in the Carolinas.
Diving Into Research at FIU
When first arriving at FIU, Davis dove headfirst (figuratively and literally) into Fourqurean’s lab, becoming his first lead field researcher. This included breaking in a new research vessel while learning to navigate the waters of Florida Bay and the Florida Keys. He mapped the marine ecosystem from shallow waters down to 100 feet — the deepest depth where seagrass is found.
“Braxton was eager to be the first person to lay eyes on whatever was on the bottom,” Fourqurean said. “He also wanted to avoid damaging the bottom with anchor drops.”
So as soon as the anchor was in place, typically only with a snorkel and mask, Davis would dive in to ensure the anchor was not disturbing any habitats or wildlife. Sometimes, he would dive as deep as 75 feet.
Davis has many fond memories of his early days at FIU including conversations with Fourqurean. They may or may not have nerded out over epiphytes.
“He was excited about seagrass epiphytes — small plants that grow on other plants — and I found myself getting excited too,” Davis said.
Davis partnered with fellow graduate student Brian Machovina to document the health of seagrass communities across the Florida Keys. Fourqurean would often join for dives while blasting the B-52s “Love Shack” as they sailed from site to site. For the next four years, they dove 10 or more sites per day. Evenings were spent in the lab, processing samples late into the night.
The work was intensive, but forged bonds that have lasted longer than Love Shack’s run on Billboard’s Top 100.
“When you ask what’s the most valuable thing,” Davis said, “it’s been the relationships.”
Speaking of relationships, when Davis first arrived in Miami, Fourqurean invited him to lunch with other graduate students. One of those was Jenny Cutler, who was studying seagrass ecology under Dan Childers. Today, Davis and Cutler are married, and she maintains her own successful career as a research specialist at the NOAA Marine Lab in Beaufort, NC.
From Science to Policy
Meet cutes aside, Davis began his professional career in academia when he pursued a Ph.D. in marine affairs from the University of Rhode Island. He then became a research assistant professor at the University of South Carolina but an opportunity with a state coastal agency in Charleston abruptly shifted his career path. After early career successes, he was named director of the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management in Morehead City. For 13 years, he oversaw programs that directly impacted people, communities and the environment.
Today, as the director of the North Carolina Coastal Federation, Davis leverages his skills to advance science-based conservation through large-scale restoration projects and advocacy. The federation also educates the public on important issues through programs and its online accredited news source, the Coastal Review, which has a readership of about 1 million annually. Davis also collaborates with federal, state and local governments on key policy issues impacting North Carolina’s coastline.
In a recent effort, Davis supported U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy’s office in drafting a bill to amend the National Flood Insurance Program to authorize insurance payouts for structures threatened by shoreline erosion. Currently, homeowners must wait until their house collapses before they are eligible to receive an insurance payment. This can lead to pollution problems, permitting conflicts, and potential lawsuits. In certain situations, the proposed legislation would allow local governments to condemn imminently threatened homes, making them immediately eligible for insurance payments.
The Foundation of an Education
Davis credits his time at FIU, where he earned his Masters of Science in Biological Sciences in 1998, with preparing him for this diverse career.
“We spent a lot of time reading, writing and editing, including drafting research proposals and conducting peer-to-peer reviews. We had to present and defend our research,” he said. “At the time, I didn't appreciate the extra work and stress of public speaking, but these experiences have been very valuable to me over the years.”
It’s been a long journey from 1990’s Charlottesville. Plymouth stopped manufacturing the boxy little Sundance in 1994, and Chrysler discontinued the Plymouth brand entirely in 2001. FIU has changed. A lot. The B52s continue to perform, though not with all the original band members. Fourqurean is no longer an aspiring scientist, but instead recognized as a leading authority in seagrass research and conservation. Davis, too, is different. He wears suits more than snorkel gear. He can navigate the halls of government buildings almost as well local waterways. But one thing may never change — his infectious enthusiasm for America’s coastlines.
Fourqurean leads seagrass research, guides careers of nearly 50 scientists
Jim Fourqurean is FIU’s foremost expert on seagrass ecology and a global leader in seagrass education, preservation and policy. The distinguished professor of Biological Sciences serves as a lead scientist on the International Blue Carbon Working Group and scientific representative for the International Blue Carbon Policy Working Group. He is a fellow in the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida. In addition to professor, he also serves as director of the Coastlines and Oceans Division in FIU’s Institute of Environment and is the principal investigator of FIU Aquarius, also overseeing FIU’s Medina Aquarius Program. He first joined FIU in 1993 after conducting post-doctoral research at San Francisco State University. During his time at FIU, he has helped launch the careers of nearly 50 scientists, with more currently working on their degrees. Braxton Davis was the first, earning his Master of Science degree in Biology in 1995.