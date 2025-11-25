Ways AI can save you money this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to come together to show gratitude and connect. But let's be honest: It also marks the season of financial juggling, with holiday gift giving right around the corner and food prices at a three-year high. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the cost of food is 18% higher than in January of 2022. The good news is that this year, the price of a Thanksgiving feast is down and you can keep it low by using artificial intelligence.
Cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 is down according to America's Farm Bureau Federation.
Use AI tools to compare prices across stores, find the best deals and even get step-by-step instructions for preparing holiday meals. Here are some other ways to use AI this season:
- Smart Shopping: According to Bitesdigest.com, apps like Instacart+ AI Planner and Amazon Fresh SmartCart use your shopping history and dietary goals to recommend items, schedule deliveries, and apply digital coupons automatically.
- Reduce Food Waste: AI-powered meal planners optimize recipes to use overlapping ingredients, so you buy less and waste less says conservefood.org. They also help you track pantry inventory and suggest recipes for items close to expiration.
- AI-Powered Apps: These apps and tools can help streamline your holiday meal planning. Try ListGenie to automate your shopping list and analyze your grocery history or you can try Flipp to compile digital ads from over a thousand retailers. This lets you browse weekly flyers, compare prices and create shopping lists, all in one place.
Tips for a more-sustainable Thanksgiving
Sustainability starts with small, intentional choices. Chef John Noble Masi, lead Restaurant & Culinary Management professor at FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management says making dishes from scratch costs less than pre-packaged foods, and he adds, "it will taste better if you make it yourself!"
Here are some other practical ways to make your Thanksgiving greener:
- Plan Your Menu Thoughtfully
AI recommends designing your menu around local, seasonal, and organic ingredients. Shop at farmers markets when possible and use a portion calculator to avoid overcooking.
- Serve More Vegetables
Chef Masi says vegetables are less expensive per pound than meats. They are also healthier and better for the environment. Try expanding your menu with roasted, steamed, or sautéed veggies.
- Use Reusable Dinnerware
Skip disposable plates and cutlery. Opt for your traditional dining set, cloth napkins, and natural table decor. If you need extras, borrow or rent sustainable options.
- Minimize Food Waste
Encourage guests to bring reusable containers for leftovers, freeze extra food, and compost scraps. Use AI apps to track what’s in your fridge and suggest recipes for leftovers.
- Coordinate with Guests
RSVP for an accurate headcount and plan dishes that use similar ingredients to avoid surplus.