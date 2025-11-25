Ways AI can save you money this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to come together to show gratitude and connect. But let's be honest: It also marks the season of financial juggling, with holiday gift giving right around the corner and food prices at a three-year high. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the cost of food is 18% higher than in January of 2022. The good news is that this year, the price of a Thanksgiving feast is down and you can keep it low by using artificial intelligence.

Cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 is down according to America's Farm Bureau Federation.

Use AI tools to compare prices across stores, find the best deals and even get step-by-step instructions for preparing holiday meals. Here are some other ways to use AI this season: