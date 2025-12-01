How clean is the air we breathe?

South Florida’s air may not be as clean as it seems. Invisible yet all around, PFAS — the so-called “forever chemicals”— drift silently through the air, carrying hidden health risks.

In a groundbreaking study, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry Natalia Soares Quinete and Ph.D. student Maria Guerra de Navarro, both researchers in FIU’s Institute of Environment, found that some airborne PFAS in South Florida cling to particles so fine they can reach deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. PFAS are known to be present in water, soil, food and a variety of consumer products. These latest findings reveal an overlooked threat scientists are only beginning to understand — one that, for the most part, points to the urgent need for further research and stronger regulations. What’s surprising, the researchers said, is that even in South Florida — a region without smokestacks or heavy industry — PFAS still find their way into the atmosphere, where warm, humid conditions make it easier for these chemicals to travel. While the levels detected here are relatively small, researchers emphasize they’re far from harmless.

“Our data can help us determine how much enters the lower respiratory tract and then the circulatory system and how much that could contribute to their accumulation and, eventually, disease,” Quinete said. “Men, who tend to inhale more air, may face slightly higher exposure.”

For now, immediate risks appear low, but long-term exposure remains a mystery. Guerra de Navarro noted that although Miami lacks a clear pollution source, PFAS released elsewhere can still drift in through the air.

“They’re definitely arriving here,” she said, noting their presence is largely going unnoticed.

For both chemists, this study is about closing a major gap in understanding. More research is needed, they said, because the levels of PFAS found in Florida alone aren’t enough to shape nationwide regulations. Instead, their work provides a framework for future studies and highlights how much of the problem starts with our everyday choices.

Many of the PFAS they detected — roughly 30 types — stem from common household products such as cleaning and skincare items, as well as food packaging.

“What we use daily can impact both our environment and our health,” said Guerra de Navarro. “Part of the solution is being mindful of what we buy and how it affects our surroundings.”

Quinete’s team is now exploring the complex life cycle of PFAS in the atmosphere — how they break down, transform and interact through processes such as oxidation and aerosol formation. Guerra de Navarro, who previously studied PFAS in wastewater, is expanding her research to stormwater systems, another pathway through which these chemicals may spread.

“We continue this work to expand our understanding,” Quinete said. “The goal is to get a complete picture of how these chemicals behave.”

While much about PFAS in the air remains unknown, their research marks an important first step in understanding how they travel through our environment and potential effects on human health.