How FIU students run Florida's largest hackathon

Technology majors are often labeled ‘socially awkward.’

FIU students have torn that stereotype to pieces.

Every year, a group of students at INIT FIU organizes ShellHacks, the largest hackathon in Florida. A hackathon is a tech event where participants collaborate to build software projects, like apps, games and other products.

What started in 2017 with a hundred attendees has grown into a sprawling 36-hour competition featuring workshops, a career fair with 85-plus recruiters, and prize pools that include Apple M3 laptops and AirPods. Planning begins nine months in advance and involves ordering 100 pounds of mac and cheese and 9,500 cans of soda.

FIU News sat down with three key participants from this year’s hackathon to find out how the event comes together.

Elizabeth Hechavarria is a cybersecurity major and the senior director of ShellHacks. Skylar Hall is a computer science senior and leads technical workshops at INIT FIU.

Alumnus Cesar Villa-Garcia co-founded INIT FIU and ShellHacks. A product manager at American Express, he remains involved in the hackathon as an alum.