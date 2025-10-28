Panthers lead impact through Fulbright program

FIU is a hub of international exchange through the U.S. Fulbright Program.

In the last decade, the university has received designation as a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars five times. Fulbright awards are notoriously difficult to land, and yet over the years, FIU has received more than 350 awards. These awards represent faculty, students and alumni going abroad from FIU as well as incoming faculty and students from other countries joining the university for research or study.

The Fulbright Program is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). The program awards thousands of merit-based fellowships and scholarships in the U.S. at more than 160 countries every year to accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields. Fulbrighters study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to complex global challenges.

This semester, FIU is hosting or sending abroad a total of 25 people through the Fulbright program. FIU also hosted the Fulbright Association’s annual conference. As part of the conference, more than 400 Fulbright scholars, leaders and international education experts from across the globe gathered at MMC Oct. 24-26. Among featured speakers were the president of the Beacon Council, president of the World Affairs Council of America, the Washington Director of Human Rights Watch and more.