History is made

Leader for a rising university

On a stage surrounded by members of the FIU Board of Trustees, the former state legislator and immediate past lieutenant governor of Florida heard from individuals with whom she has worked closely over the years. Among them: the chancellor of the State University System, Florida’s sitting governor and the U.S. Secretary of State.

“I tell you this morning that your president's service to this institution began long before she was ever employed by you, going all the way back to the vision and foresight she had as a representative and then later as a lieutenant governor,” said Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the 12-institution State University System of Florida and himself a former legislator.

“We live in a time of rapid technological, social and global change,” he continued. “I am confident that under your stewardship, FIU will rise to these challenges and continue to advance its mission of academic excellence, innovation and opportunity for all students.”

Rodrigues extolled FIU, one of the system’s designated “preeminent” universities, for its commitment to transformational education.

“It is named a top 50 national public university by U.S. News & World Report and is also ranked number one for social mobility, focusing on the efficient and cost-effective pathways to valuable degrees that allow all students to pursue high-quality careers and propel Florida's workforce forward.

“In the past decade, FIU has climbed more than 100 spots in the national rankings, easily making FIU one of the fastest risers in the nation,” he continued. “Now let's spend just a moment on that number one social mobility ranking,” he continued. “Upward economic mobility is the core of higher education. Indeed, it is the foundation of the American dream. The return on investment for FIU students is undeniable.”