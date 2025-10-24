History is made
For the first time in its 53 years, Florida International University welcomed one of its own to the helm.
Two-time alumna Jeanette M. Nuñez ’94, MPA ’98 today received high praise and heartfelt wishes at an investiture ceremony that recognized all the passion, promise and possibility she brings to her position as FIU’s seventh president.
Already on the job for several months – first, beginning in February, in an interim role and, in June, formally as full president with the approval of the Board of Governors of the State University System – the only woman to ever hold FIU’s highest office looked upon a crowd of nearly 1,000 as she vowed to lead with honesty, integrity and respect for all.
Leader for a rising university
On a stage surrounded by members of the FIU Board of Trustees, the former state legislator and immediate past lieutenant governor of Florida heard from individuals with whom she has worked closely over the years. Among them: the chancellor of the State University System, Florida’s sitting governor and the U.S. Secretary of State.
“I tell you this morning that your president's service to this institution began long before she was ever employed by you, going all the way back to the vision and foresight she had as a representative and then later as a lieutenant governor,” said Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the 12-institution State University System of Florida and himself a former legislator.
“We live in a time of rapid technological, social and global change,” he continued. “I am confident that under your stewardship, FIU will rise to these challenges and continue to advance its mission of academic excellence, innovation and opportunity for all students.”
Rodrigues extolled FIU, one of the system’s designated “preeminent” universities, for its commitment to transformational education.
“It is named a top 50 national public university by U.S. News & World Report and is also ranked number one for social mobility, focusing on the efficient and cost-effective pathways to valuable degrees that allow all students to pursue high-quality careers and propel Florida's workforce forward.
“In the past decade, FIU has climbed more than 100 spots in the national rankings, easily making FIU one of the fastest risers in the nation,” he continued. “Now let's spend just a moment on that number one social mobility ranking,” he continued. “Upward economic mobility is the core of higher education. Indeed, it is the foundation of the American dream. The return on investment for FIU students is undeniable.”
A history of impact
Governor Ron DeSantis, with whom Nuñez served for six years, sent video greetings during which he lauded her recent achievements.
“She has hit the ground running,” he said of the eight months in which she has produced impressive results. “She's been doing an outstanding job.” Highlights include a partnership agreement between Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and FIU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in pursuit of health care innovation and ranking for the second consecutive year among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 50 public universities.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who knows Nuñez from his days as a state legislator and U.S. senator, in recorded remarks showered praise on both the institution and its new leader.
“As a top 50 public research school, FIU remains at the forefront of our community's, of Miami's and our nation's future, and I have no doubt that Jeanette Nuñez, as your president, has the tenacity and the experience to lead this prestigious institution into the future,” Rubio said.
“From her tenure as a healthcare executive to her time in the Florida State Legislature and as our former lieutenant governor, President Nuñez's professional career, I believe, is a testament to the fact that there are certainly no limits for a Panther. In fact, I know this firsthand, as scores of FIU alumni serve in many roles at the State Department and across our nation's federal government.”
An unbridled plan
Addressing the assembled faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, trustees and elected officials as well as her own family – including two children who graduated from FIU and a third, in high school, still weighing the option - Nuñez thanked all who have stood behind her and acknowledged her predecessors, three of whom - Modesto A. Maidique, Mark B. Rosenberg and Kenneth A. Jessell - rose to be recognized.
Born and bred at FIU, the new president spoke of first stepping onto campus 35 years ago as a student. Today, she looks upon her alma mater with a clear understanding of exactly what the university means to South Florida, the state and beyond.
“I have often asked, ‘What would Miami look like without FIU as its anchor?’ I can assure you that the very soul of Miami would not be the same. Here, we do more than educate. FIU changes lives, launches careers, lifts families, propels the economy and ensures prosperity for all Floridians.”
Reiterating a commitment to student success, research and strategic partnerships, Nuñez closed by announcing the Supporting Outstanding Academic Results (SOAR) initiative to accelerate innovation by investing in faculty research, interdisciplinary collaboration and programs that enhance the student experience with the goal of achieving Top 30 public university status by the year 2030.
“I love this university. I love its ambition. I love its drive,” she concluded. “So let’s hunt, Panthers. FIU is on a collision course with greatness.”