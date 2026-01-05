It’s all mental: Science-backed tips to get you moving in 2026

Is this the year you – finally – incorporate exercise into your routine? Assistant Professor Marcelo Bigliassi offers suggestions to get started and keep going. An expert in the brain-body relationship, he provides advice to overcome the mental blocks that often interfere with success.

His research has shown that even those who typically do not take well to the stress of physical exertion can learn to adapt to it incrementally and continue long-term. The key is to build upon small doses of stress that eventually lead to longer but less stress-inducing bouts of activity.

“When we give people who are minimally active and low-tolerant a little physical stress, it gives them a new point of reference or comparison,” Bigliassi explains, “so it’s easier for them to do something difficult again another time.”

Simply put, the bar gradually gets raised in terms of what one can handle.

Ready to begin?

Find something you enjoy: No one activity is better than another so long as you like the one you choose. Jogging, cycling, swimming or anything else that engages you will do. If you’re struggling to find an outlet that captures your interest, think back to childhood favorites, such as dancing or cheerleading, for example, and consider something related, such as aerobics or Zumba classes.



Start small: Set a minimal goal and work toward increasing it regularly. For example, if you choose to walk or jog, begin with 10-15 minutes per day and then gradually lengthen the duration or up the intensity (a brisker pace) over time. You’ll be amazed how quickly you progress.

Distract yourself. Research has shown that dividing one’s attention while exercising - listening to music on headphones as you run outdoors, for example, or streaming a sit-com while you walk indoors on a treadmill - can steal awareness away from the discomforts of exercise and make it more likely you will stay with it to the end and, importantly, return the next time.

Prep for success: Small initiatives will help you remain on track and committed to your plan. For example, set calendar notifications or fitness tracker prompts to ensure you don’t forget to exercise; place workout clothes bedside at night to make choosing to break a sweat in the morning that much easier; pump up your bike wheels on a regular basis to keep your daily outing on schedule. Such actions will leave you no excuses to not work out.

Look for social support: No one says you have to go it alone. Join a group fitness class or make a gym date with a friend to keep you accountable and motivated.

Treat yourself: Rewarding progress with new workout gear or a relaxing activity afterward can strengthen the association between effort and reward, leveraging motivational signals within the brain.

Don’t fear stress: Some discomfort is part of the process, not a sign that you’re doing something wrong. (Just make sure to not exacerbate an injury or neglect proper care in the process.) In fact, learning to manage and work through physical and mental stress during exercise helps you build resilience and even conquer stress that occurs in daily life. Your body and mind adapt through challenge, not comfort.