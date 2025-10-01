Coffee got me to the US Open

When I first picked up my camera to photograph the Coffee in Good Spirits Competition at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management in March, I thought my role would be simple: document the event by taking photos and editing them. What ensued has been nothing short of life-impacting.

As the social media coordinator for the FIU Coffee Guild student club that is part of the Bacardi Center of Excellence, an educational partnership with the iconic spirits brand, I was to cover the coffee contest that challenges students to creatively express themselves by crafting original coffee cocktails.

My assignment included covering competitors, Paola Ortega and Aanchal Khemlani, who happened to be my friends in the hospitality program. The coffee drinks the two undergraduates presented carried roots in their family traditions and cultural heritage. As I worked to share their stories, I recognized the opportunity to capture emotion, connection and something people want to remember.

For example, Khemlani presented a drink influenced by the Burmese dish Khao Soi, which she described as her grandfather’s favorite. That delicacy inspired her to blend coconut milk with curry paste, transforming the flavors into a syrup that brought both warmth and meaning to her creation.

Ortega found her spark in her grandfather’s farm in the Dominican Republic, named San Fernando, which also inspired the name of her drink. He cultivated honeybees, and she incorporated the sweetener into her drink alongside passionfruit sourced directly from her hometown. The goal of her creation was to craft a refreshing beverage for enjoying on a tropical day.

The competition itself was surprisingly intense. The participants worked under a time limit as they “pulled” espresso shots by brewing the strong coffee on the spot as judges stood nearby evaluating detail.

But Ortega and Khemlani remained calm and confident in what appeared, to me, an overwhelming situation. I watched Ortega’s seamless blend of flavors win her first place, with Khemlani leveraging time management to take second. Laughter, tears and a sense of pride ensured. For me, it wasn’t just about capturing these emotions. It was about amplifying them and giving students their due.

Hospitality students Aanchal Khemlani, left, and Paola Ortega with Lavazza executive Frank Larusso at the US Open.

That work led to something I never imagined: the chance to travel alongside the two winners, who did I mention are my friends, to the US Open Tennis Championships in New York City this past month. There Ortega and Khemlani prepared and showcased their drinks in the Lavazza Premium Coffee Corporation’s suite. It’s an invitation exclusive to FIU Hospitality students thanks to a partnership between the school and the coffee brand.

What started as a photography assignment for me turned into a full-circle marketing experience. I wasn’t just documenting their story; I became a part of it. From meeting Lavazza’s team to exploring the US Open’s interactive spaces, I saw firsthand how storytelling, branding and hospitality intersect at this world-class event.

Looking back, this journey taught me more than I could have learned in any classroom. It showed me the value of finding the human side of every achievement and the reward inherent in giving others the platform to shine. Ortega and Khemlani proved themselves as champions, but I walked away with a victory of my own: the realization that my role behind the camera and in front of the audience has the power to turn a competition into a lasting memory. Coffee got me to the US Open, and thanks to this experience, may lead to so much more on my future career path.