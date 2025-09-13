Largest tailgate in FIU history: Epic pork roast competition will precede annual Shula Bowl

When Juicy Rump goes snout-to-snout with the Bourbon Boys, deliciousness will surely follow.

The cleverly named teams are but two of the 80+ signed up to cook at the ultimate tailgate: FIU’s debut pig roast competition prior to kickoff at the annual Shula Bowl on Sept. 13.

That day, challengers from around Miami-Dade and beyond will gather in the shadow of Pitbull Stadium to prepare a time-honored South Florida dish for fans in advance of cheering FIU to victory over FAU.

It marks the twenty-first meeting of the gridiron rivals, and FIU has a chance under new head coach Willie Simmons to turn things around following a seven-year dry spell.

But first, the chicharron will crackle.

Whole hawg

The biggest campus barbecue in Panther history features the entire animal, nose to tail. Many of those doing the basting, chopping and serving will have FIU affiliation as alumni, students, faculty and staff.

The majority of entrants will slow roast the pork in a caja china, or an aluminum-lined box fitted with a charcoal-filled lid that cooks the meat from the top down. The resulting lechon is a delicacy often prepared for Christmas eve celebrations and other big family gatherings.

Notably, the man who invented the famed method in the mid-1980s will be in attendance on Saturday to cook as part of President Jeanette M. Nuñez's team.

But as any porkmaster worth his or her salt will tell you, there is more than one way to do it.

Alumnus Albert Lorenzo ’74 will oversee the team sponsored by the Division of Marketing & Strategic Communications. On Saturday, he will break from the crowd by using an electric-powered portable grill that puts the butterflied pig between two grates – similar to the prep for the caja china – and then rotates the meat continuously for hours over a bed of charcoal.

Days before competition, he was still unsure about the seasoning.

“I'm gonna either do it like my mom, rest in peace, used to do it, which is marinate it Cuban-style” – immersing the hog in a bath of citrus-garlic-herb-infused mojo – “or I might just do it the ‘regular way,’ which is with sea salt,” he says.

The latter, simpler flavoring, Lorenzo explains, perfectly complements his chosen cooking method, which imparts a strong smokey taste that distinguishes it from the box method.

But no matter the spices or technique, he adds, “They’re all gonna be delicious. I don’t think you can go wrong with anybody that’s cooking there.”

Alumna Nateli Rodriguez ’14, MIB ’16 plans donor events at FIU and will head up the team brought together by College of Arts & Sciences Executive Dean and Vice Provost of Biscayne Bay Campus Mike Heithaus.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants, she can’t wait for an event that expands on a beloved cultural tradition.

“Just to be around family and friends while the pig is cooking for hours, it's almost like a kickoff to the holidays,” she says. “It’s an exciting time just to gather and hang out while the pig cooks. I think that’s the most important part.”

She and her colleagues hope to enter several categories for judging, among them the People’s Choice Award and the all-important Champion of Chicharron, or pigskin.

“If it’s done right, it’s crispy and juicy and it’s delicious,” she says. “It’s the best part.”

Food, friends and fun

While some folks have designs on bragging rights, others have a more laid-back approach.

Professor of environmental health Dr. Roberto Lucchini grew up eating his mom’s roasted porchetta in his native Italy and welcomed the chance to join the team sponsored by the Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. Working with grad students and a post-doc fellow, he expresses less interest in the cooking than in the event’s fringe benefits.

“I have to relax, and that's the best way to do it, with people and talking,” he says. Used to interacting over high-level scientific research, he looks forward to casual conversation outdoors. “Let’s not be so serious,” he exhorts.

Professor of physics Pete Markowitz likewise brings little culinary expertise to the table but nonetheless joined three staff from FIU Athletics as a member of the so-called Panther Pitmasters. Admittedly unqualified for the task ahead, he does offer “a ton of optimism about the game,” which he believes FIU should win.

Equally important, he adds of the first-time campus celebration, “The pig roast is a chance for us to do something that we haven't tried before. It’s something our fans should be able to identify with. It’s about community. It’s about this community.”

Buen provecho, everyone.

Tickets are required (and include admission into the game afterward); students can register for free with the promo code FIUStudent and must show their OneCard to enter. Gates open at 10 a.m.; game kickoff is at 6 p.m.