Why we love a good Halloween scare

Why do so many of us love a good scare — from haunted houses and horror movies to roller coasters that make our hearts race? According to FIU psychology researcher Matthew Sutherland, the answer lies deep in the brain, where our alarm, control and reward systems work together to turn fear into fun.

Why fear feels so good

Sutherland, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher at the Center for Children and Families, explains that haunted houses hijack the brain’s alarm system, the amygdala. When we see a jump scare or hear a sudden scream, the amygdala floods the body with adrenaline and stress hormones, preparing us to react.

“The amygdala’s job is to protect us,” Sutherland explains. “It makes our hearts race, sharpens our senses, and keeps us alert, even when we know we’re safe.”

That’s where the prefrontal cortex steps in. This part of the brain helps us reason and recognize that the danger isn’t real — that the zombie is just an actor or the roller coaster is securely designed. Once the brain realizes the threat is pretend, fear flips to thrill.

“Our brains let us experience the physiological rush of fear while knowing we’re not in real danger,” says Sutherland. “That combination transforms anxiety into excitement.”

The reward of facing fear

After the initial shock, the brain’s reward system, takes over. Dopamine — the “feel-good” chemical — is released, reinforcing the idea that facing a fear feels good.

“This is why people often come out of haunted houses laughing,” Sutherland notes. “The brain learns that ‘surviving’ a scare can be fun and rewarding, which motivates us to do it again.”

Helping kids handle “safe scares”

Children’s brains process fear a little differently. The amygdala develops early, but the prefrontal cortex — the part that helps them reason through their emotions — takes much longer to mature. That’s why younger kids often react as if a pretend threat is real.

Around age seven or eight, most kids begin to realize that fear can be fun in the right setting. Helping them approach spooky situations gradually can boost their confidence and emotional control.



Parents can make Halloween more enjoyable by previewing decorations in daylight, encouraging kids to choose age-appropriate scares, and letting them take the lead — even by doing the scaring themselves.



“When kids realize they can calm down after being startled, they learn resilience,” Sutherland says. “It’s not about avoiding fear, but learning that they can handle it.”

The social side of scares

Fear also brings us closer together. When we share a scare — whether it’s clinging to a friend in a haunted maze or laughing after a jump scare — our brains release oxytocin, a hormone that builds trust and connection.



“Facing fear together acts like social glue,” Sutherland explains. “It turns scary moments into shared memories that bring people closer.”

When fear feels different

For some children, fear hits differently. Kids with anxiety may have amygdalae that react more strongly, making it harder to turn off the alarm. Children with ADHD often have lower dopamine activity, which may lead them to seek bigger thrills — louder screams, faster rides or scarier experiences.



Understanding how each child experiences fear helps parents guide them toward what feels safe and fun for them.

The spooky takeaway

“Think of your brain like an orchestra,” Sutherland says. “The amygdala plays the pounding drum of fear, the prefrontal cortex conducts to keep everything in rhythm, and the striatum adds the triumphant brass that makes the experience rewarding instead of terrifying. When all three systems play in harmony, fear becomes fun, the joy of feeling scared while knowing we’re safe.”

For most children, the spooky fun of Halloween is a healthy way to experience and manage fear in a safe, playful environment. But for some, the experience can feel overwhelming.

