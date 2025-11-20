New research from FIU Business shows that well-intended presents like weight-loss teas or gym memberships can unintentionally send the wrong message – and ultimately trigger negative online reviews that hurt brands.

Published in the

, the study by Linnéa Chapman, assistant professor of marketing and logistics at FIU, and Farnoush Reshadi of Worcester Polytechnic Institute finds that self-improvement gifts often make recipients feel judged rather than appreciated. That emotional sting frequently spills over into consumer behavior.

“The intention may be positive, but these gifts can imply that you’re not good enough as you are,” Chapman said. “That can sting, and people take out their hurt feelings on the products, for example by giving them low star ratings.”

In five experiments involving a total of 1,340 participants, Chapman compared reactions to self-improvement products versus neutral versions of the products. In one test, participants were gifted a “Get Lean” weight-loss tea instead of Moroccan tea. In another, the gift was a “Communications Skills” calendar rather than a trivia-based “Did You Know?” calendar.

Across every scenario, people who received the self-improvement gift rated it lower, spoke less positively about it, or were more likely to endorse negative online reviews. When they purchased those same products for themselves, however, the effect vanished.

The research identified “hurt feelings” as the emotional trigger driving negative word of mouth.

“Gifts are supposed to signal love and generosity,” Chapman said. “But a self-improvement gift can threaten someone’s view of themselves as lovable and acceptable as they are. It challenges a very basic social need – to be valued without conditions.”

Chapman’s research suggests that many recipients redirect their frustration toward the product and the brand, using online reviews as a socially acceptable outlet for disappointment.

The study carries a clear warning for retailers ahead of the upcoming gift-giving season. Self-improvement goods represent a $43 million global market that is expected to reach $67 billion by 2030 – but pushing them as holiday gifts may backfire.

“A yoga mat in January says, ‘I’m motivated,’” Chapman said. “A yoga mat under the Christmas tree might say, ‘You need to lose weight.’ When it comes to self-improvement products, it’s better to stick to buying them for yourself.”

In an era where one-star reviews can deter hundreds of potential customers, understanding the psychology of gift giving can help retailers avoid costly reputational hits, the researchers said.

They recommend that companies rethink timing and framing of their marketing: