Nicklaus Children's Health System, Florida International University announce pediatric academic affiliation
Nicklaus Children's Health System and Florida International University, through its Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, announced a strategic affiliation to create the region's only pediatric academic hospital that will enhance expert pediatric medicine in South Florida and beyond. This collaboration will expand physician training, research, and patient care, improving the health of children in South Florida and beyond.
“Nicklaus and FIU have had a long-standing relationship in training our medical students. Now, we will work together to improve access and quality of care for the children in our community and those from outside communities who travel here for life-saving care,” said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, College of Medicine dean and senior vice president for health affairs.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only specialty licensed children's hospital, will become the exclusive pediatric teaching hospital for FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and members of the Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the health system's medical group practice, will be eligible to serve as faculty in the college's Department of Pediatrics.
Together, the two cornerstone institutions will enhance pediatric education for medical students, increase the number of physicians by expanding graduate medical education programs like residencies and fellowships, and help attract highly specialized physicians who will lead groundbreaking research to treat and cure childhood illnesses.
"As the only specialty licensed children's hospital and the leading pediatric health system in the region, families seek our expert care for the most complex medical conditions," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Nicklaus Children's is home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeast United States. Together with FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, we will continue to help address the expected nationwide physician shortage. This affiliation represents our joint commitment to continue investing and elevating pediatric healthcare to the benefit of the children and families we serve not only here in South Florida, but across our great state and nation by ensuring they will continue to have access to the best doctors, treatments and care available."
The collaboration between FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Nicklaus Children's will help address the anticipated nationwide pediatric physician shortage of nearly 13,000 doctors by 2037, by encouraging medical students to pursue careers in pediatrics, training the next generation of pediatricians, and recruiting world-class experts to live and practice in South Florida.
A master affiliation agreement between the two organizations will be finalized in a few weeks.
Videos and images related to today's announcement are available for download here.
“Nicklaus and FIU have had a long-standing relationship in training our medical students. Now, we will work together to improve access and quality of care for the children in our community and those from outside communities who travel here for life-saving care,” said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, College of Medicine dean and senior vice president for health affairs.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only specialty licensed children's hospital, will become the exclusive pediatric teaching hospital for FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and members of the Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the health system's medical group practice, will be eligible to serve as faculty in the college's Department of Pediatrics.
Together, the two cornerstone institutions will enhance pediatric education for medical students, increase the number of physicians by expanding graduate medical education programs like residencies and fellowships, and help attract highly specialized physicians who will lead groundbreaking research to treat and cure childhood illnesses.
"As the only specialty licensed children's hospital and the leading pediatric health system in the region, families seek our expert care for the most complex medical conditions," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Nicklaus Children's is home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeast United States. Together with FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, we will continue to help address the expected nationwide physician shortage. This affiliation represents our joint commitment to continue investing and elevating pediatric healthcare to the benefit of the children and families we serve not only here in South Florida, but across our great state and nation by ensuring they will continue to have access to the best doctors, treatments and care available."
The collaboration between FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Nicklaus Children's will help address the anticipated nationwide pediatric physician shortage of nearly 13,000 doctors by 2037, by encouraging medical students to pursue careers in pediatrics, training the next generation of pediatricians, and recruiting world-class experts to live and practice in South Florida.
A master affiliation agreement between the two organizations will be finalized in a few weeks.
Videos and images related to today's announcement are available for download here.