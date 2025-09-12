Official cat lady: FIU alumna leads Broward Animal Care

FIU alumna Alyssa Dazza '15 has officially earned the title of “cat lady” — in the best way — as assistant director at Broward County Animal Care, Florida’s second largest municipal animal care operation.

Under her direction, Broward Animal Care launched a new Working Cats Program last month for ones not suited for indoor life. The program helps place them into safe outdoor homes where they can provide natural pest control. Adopters receive resources such as vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, and microchips before leaving the shelter, and in some cases, adoption fees are waived. The placements give these cats a second chance at life outside of a traditional home. Placements include farms, stables, warehouses and plant nurseries.

Still in its infancy, the program has already successfully placed 14 cats in new outdoor homes.

Dazza began her work in shelters as a volunteer at Miami-Dade Animal Services while earning service hours for a pre-veterinary program at FIU. Once she got involved, she realized she wanted to do more than just work with animals.

“I wanted to save the most vulnerable ones while helping my community,” Dazza said.

That passion propelled her through many roles in the shelter system including kennel attendant, veterinary technician, foster coordinator, clinic supervisor, shelter manager, and ultimately, her current role as assistant director.

“FIU gave me the foundation to succeed—teaching me to communicate clearly, think creatively, and use resources strategically,” Dazza said. “I also gained leadership and problem-solving skills. The exposure also broadened my understanding of community health and animal welfare. Those experiences prepared me to manage large teams and make an impact in Broward County and in animal welfare.”

In her role, Dazza has been focused on keeping the shelter within its capacity for care. By streamlining operations, she helps reduce the time animals spend in the shelter — improving their quality of life. At any given time, the shelter can house between 275 to 350 animals.

Dazza, who graduated from FIU with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, is also a fear-free certified professional. This approach uses compassionate, science-based techniques to reduce fear, anxiety and stress in shelter animals, improving their overall welfare. She also holds a Shelter Medicine Certificate from University of Florida’s Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program.

“Working with animals can be emotionally tough, and not everyone feels they can do it,” Dazza said. “But there are so many ways to contribute — taking photos, walking dogs, helping with paperwork, even organizing a fundraiser. It all adds up.”

Those interested in getting involved can adopt, foster or volunteer. In addition, donations of either supplies or funds are always helpful. And even actions as simple as spreading the word about the animals in the shelter and its programs are equally important to its success, she said. Every action big or small can help save lives.