He started FIU in 1972 and walks the commencement stage this week

Roberto Fernandez was just one class shy from graduating when he stepped away from FIU in 1975 to focus on his growing accounting business. Now, 50 years later, he has returned to finish what he started.

Fernandez first enrolled at FIU in 1972, the year the university opened its doors.

“FIU was just starting and if you wanted to study at that level, FIU was the place to go,” said Fernandez, recalling a bumper sticker that said, “FIU in ’72.”

For three years, he successfully navigated classes and work, but business was good and the job was demanding. When he left FIU behind, he always believed he missed his opportunity for a degree. Life continued on. Children. Grandchildren. Lots more clients. His wife, Marcia earned both her bachelor’s and master’s from FIU. He watched as his son, Robert, earned two master’s degrees from his almost alma mater — both in business. Today, that same son is now an assistant teaching professor in the College of Business. It was a random conversation with his son that led Fernandez to start thinking about graduation again.

“After my son began teaching there it all came back — all the memories and motivation to do it came back,” he said. “I began thinking about it and I asked him to find out if I could graduate.”

Robert inquired with his colleagues to learn more about the Interdisciplinary Studies degree program in the College of Arts, Sciences & Education. Designed for students with unique career goals and backgrounds, the degree program was a perfect fit to help Fernandez finally graduate.

“I was so close…I was embarrassed to think that because I couldn’t take that last course, I wasn’t able to graduate,” Fernandez said. “I may not have the degree that I was aiming to, but I will be having one just as good.”

He never gave up the dream of graduating but didn’t think it was possible.

“When I found I could, I felt so happy and so good about it. At my age, this is one of the things that I wanted to do in my life,” he said. “I’m 85 years old, to be able to walk graduation, you have no idea, you cannot think how good I feel about it.”

Fernandez first came to Miami in 1969. He had first emigrated from Cuba to Spain, then went to New York and eventually landed in his permanent home. When he enrolled at FIU, he worked by day and took classes at night, a common trend for FIU students back then. He recalls fondly the university’s only three buildings. He also points out that things are a little different today.

“FIU is doing what everyone expected from FIU,” Fernandez said. “The way they have conducted everything they have done for the benefit of the city and the students. I think that FIU is one of the best universities because the way they began and where they are now is quite an accomplishment.”

Fernandez stresses the importance of an active mind, whether through work or other pursuits, and says anyone missing courses should go back and finish their degree. For him, he’s taking his own advice and not slowing down. He still works at his accounting firm and plans to walk across the commencement stage on Dec. 16.

“I know that I’m going to be a vision walking with the rest of the youngsters, but I don’t mind. To me, this is an accomplishment that I’ve been able to achieve in my life,” Fernandez said.