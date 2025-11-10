Cruising into the future: Luxury travel leader to spearhead cruise industry programming

Miami is the cruise capital of the world. And FIU is leading cruise management education.

The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management has appointed luxury cruise veteran and highly-respected travel executive Larry Pimentel as the school’s first distinguished executive-in-residence for cruise curriculum development.

Pimentel is one of the industry’s leading authorities in the business of passenger shipping. Inducted into the British Travel & Hospitality Hall of Fame, Pimentel is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern cruising and celebrated for his visionary leadership and groundbreaking innovations.

With a career that spans more than three decades, Pimentel served as CEO of leading iconic cruise brands including Azamara, SeaDream Yacht Club, Cunard Line, Seabourn and most recently was the founding president and CEO of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, which is the joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

“Larry Pimentel’s career continues to build on a remarkable legacy of innovation and impact,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. “His influence has shaped the industry for decades, and his guidance at FIU will give our students unmatched access to expertise and inspiration. This appointment places Miami, and FIU, at the very center of the global conversation on cruise leadership."

The appointment aligns directly with the Chaplin School’s mission to prioritize global thought leadership, student success and industry partnerships. Miami is home to top U.S.-based cruise lines such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. By leveraging Miami’s position as the global cruise capital, the Chaplin school will amplify its role as a hub for research, education and leadership in the cruise sector,, ranging from ocean cruising to expedition and coastal cruising to river boats. The top-ranked Chaplin School is also the only program that offers both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in cruise line operations management.

“I am honored to join FIU’s Chaplin School in this distinguished role. Miami is the heartbeat of the cruise industry, and this initiative offers a unique platform to shape its future while mentoring the next generation of leaders,” said Pimentel.

In collaboration with fellow hospitality industry leader and CEO of Crescent Seas Thatcher Brown, Pimentel will also help establish a Cruise Advisory Board, ensuring top-level industry engagement and guidance as FIU strengthens its global reputation in hospitality education. The Cruise Advisory Board will also play a central role in connecting industry executives with faculty and students to foster collaboration, innovation and global impact.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the Chaplin School as it continues to expand its global reach, enhance industry partnerships and position itself as the benchmark for experiential hospitality education.

To learn more about the appointment or FIU’s Cruise Line Operations programs, please visit the school’s website.