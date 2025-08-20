Panthers’ F1RST NIGHT to kick off school year

Next Monday evening, on Aug. 25, thousands of students, faculty, staff, alumni and families will storm the field at Pitbull Stadium to enjoy food, live musical entertainment, giveaways, a fireworks show and a warm welcome from university leadership.

It marks the traditional start of the new school year and a significant event in the college careers of first-time students.

F1RST NIGHT is one of FIU's largest traditions. The twin goals: induct new Panthers as they begin their university journey and set all students off on the right foot by introducing – or reintroducing – them to dozens of organizations and programs across the university that invite them to get involved in FIU’s vibrant campus life.

During the initial portion of the event, freshmen and newly matriculated transfer students will hear from President Jeanette M. Nuñez, Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Béjar and other university leaders who will parade into the stadium wearing the robes of academia. It’s a formal nod to the important step undertaken by those who have entrusted their higher education to FIU and a recognition of the university’s commitment to meeting their needs on the road to success.

Also in attendance will be a crowd of seasoned Panthers who are ready to show the newbies the ropes. The high-energy second part of the evening presents an opportunity for students to make new friends and explore all the ways they can be part of the FIU community.

Kiahna Roberts is an incoming architecture major. She heard about F1rst Night from her old sister, an alumna who is now a graduate student. She is enthusiatic about the festivities and eager to attend classes.

"I'm excited to have some fun and meet new people on the first night of the semester," she says. "Getting to the chance to experience it is cool."

This event is free and open to all students. Parents and families are welcome to attend as well as faculty and staff.

Panthers’ F1RST NIGHT is just one of dozens of events taking place during Week of Welcome. FIU swag giveaways, food and more are on the schedule all week long at MMC, BBC and I-75.