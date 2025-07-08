Ph.D. in hand, new graduate works to bring educational reform to developing nations

Collins Vaye

As a seventh grader in Sanniquellie City, Liberia, Collins Vaye was determined to access a better education. Unhappy with the learning environment of his public school, he took a bold step and approached the registrar at a private school he couldn't afford and proffered a deal. He put down a fraction of the tuition and promised to pay the balance by the end of the school year if they'd let him attend.

They did. And true to his word, Vaye paid off the debt in small increments by selling meat in the city from a large tray balanced on his head.

It was his first foray into educational reform – in this case, creating his own opportunity for advancement – but it wouldn't be his last.

Having completed his Ph.D. in FIU's Engineering and Computing Education Doctoral (ECED) Program this spring, Vaye is working to bridge the digital divide, the gap between those who have access to technology and those who do not in developing countries. Through his research and professional development initiatives, he is implementing innovative solutions that empower engineering faculty and students to harness technology for learning and professional growth.

"Technology is integrated into every aspect of our lives here," Vaye says. "In Liberia and Sub-Saharan Africa, significant progress has been made in expanding digital access in education, but challenges remain, particularly when it comes to ensuring that policies on technology translate into meaningful practice in the classrooms.

Recognizing this gap, his efforts focus not only on the technology but also on amplifying the voices of faculty as they navigate its use in education. "It's about understanding the faculty experience and empowering them as they educate the next generation of computing and engineering professionals," he says.

The youngest of six children, Vaye is the first in his family to go to college. With his completed doctoral degree, he became the first from his high school ever to receive a Ph.D.

"I was born into the heat of a 14-year civil war in Liberia," he explains. "My generation is part of a nation recovering from the impact of the civil war."

Vaye came to FIU in 2018 after receiving a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Liberia. He earned a master's in computer engineering from FIU in 2020. He then enrolled in the Ph.D. in Engineering and Computing Education at the School of Universal Construction Computing and Engineering Education (SUCCEED).

FIU's international platform was integral to his success, providing opportunities to learn and collaborate with exceptional faculty and students within SUCCEED and across FIU. "Being an international student is not without its challenges, but the support I received from my advisor, Dr. Bruk Berhane, fellow students, and the FIU community allowed me to thrive academically and professionally," Vaye says.

He received numerous honors during his doctoral studies. In the past year alone, Vaye was inducted into the National Alexander E. Bouchet Graduate Honor Society, named for the first African American to receive a Ph.D. in the U.S. He also received the FIU Prestigious Dissertation Year Fellowship and the Outstanding Mentor or Teacher award from SUCCEED.

He was also a recipient of the University Graduate School Fellowship award; the Graduate Student, Professional Student, and Postdoctoral Student Development (GPPD) Career Development Award; and was named a Doland H. Wulff Diversity Fellowship Mentor.

One of his passions, he says, is inspiring other underrepresented students to follow their dreams. "There is a whole community of support here at FIU and I have been fortunate to work with six students from Liberia and one from Nigeria who have gained enrollment into graduate programs at FIU."

Doctoral student Lydia Mallah, also from Liberia, says Vaye's home "is a welcoming first stop for almost all Liberians and other international students until they secure permanent accommodation." His guidance has been particularly impactful for her.

"From providing peer feedback on my work, brainstorming research ideas, and sharing fellowship opportunities, being one of his mentees has been a deeply meaningful part of my educational journey," she says. "Collins' influence extends beyond just the students he helped; he is transforming entire families back in Africa by empowering individuals who serve as beacons of hope in their communities." Bruk Berhane, Vaye's former advisor and an assistant professor at SUCCEED, has enjoyed watching his student's path take form.

"Collins is rather rare in our field as one of the few who is connecting research to policy. He is well positioned to lead in the next quarter of this century in key areas and places such as Sub-Saharan Africa," Berhane says. "In terms of his geographic impact, his work with groups like UNESCO and the Global Engineering Deans Council position his work on the international stage."

Now that Vaye has successfully defended his dissertation, he is concentrating on future job opportunities.

“My vision is to lead transformative, evidence-based efforts that expand access to technology in education, so that every student and educator in Africa, no matter their background, has the chance to thrive in a digital world,” he says.

A theme that emerged from his dissertation study is the grassroots adaptability of faculty in Liberia.

“They demonstrate remarkable innovation and resourcefulness, working with what they have. This insight directly drives my future work for technology integration in Africa and beyond.”