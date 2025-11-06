President Nuñez leads delegation to Panama as student takes a critical role

During a two-day visit to Panama, an FIU delegation led by President Jeanette M. Nuñez engaged government, diplomatic, academic and research partners to deepen research collaborations related to trade, innovation and security. Along for the mission was undergraduate Alexandra “Lexi” Bishop, a senior in the Honors College and political science major who serves as a junior open source analyst with FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. She writes about her experience here.

What happens when global trade, technology and geopolitics converge at one of the world’s most strategic crossroads? That question framed much of my experience in Panama recently, where I had the opportunity to join the FIU delegation for a series of conversations and visits that connected policy, research and practice in meaningful ways.

To start, I had the distinct privilege of briefing U.S. Ambassador to Panama, and FIU alumnus, Kevin Marino Cabrera ’13 alongside Brian Fonseca MA ’10, Ph.D. ’25, director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. Our discussion explored China’s engagement in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2000 to the present, tracing how China has expanded its influence across diplomatic, informational/technological, military and economic domains. In Panama, a country that bridges oceans and continents, these trends take on particular significance. Its position as a global gateway, due to its strategic location and the Panama Canal, which serves as a critical trade route, makes it both a participant in, and a barometer of, the shifting dynamics of international power and connectivity.

“It was great to welcome President Nuñez and FIU researchers to Panama to discuss the university’s long-standing partnership with the Department of State and plans to expand its collaboration in Panama,” Cabrera said. “U.S. universities strengthen our people-to-people ties, expand opportunity and showcase the best of American higher education.”

The briefing leveraged insights that are part of the university’s Security Research Hub, which offers various dashboards to inform policy development. The hub was launched in collaboration with US Southern Command and has received Congressional support over the years.

Nuñez also joined Ramón Icaza Clément, Panama’s minister of Canal Affairs, and Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, administrator of the Panama Canal Authority, to sign a memorandum of understanding with the goal of deepening collaboration and opening new pathways for research and policy engagement at one of the world’s most vital arteries of commerce. I found it inspiring to see firsthand how FIU is advancing meaningful partnerships and research.

“We take great pride in partnering with a university that has become an important bridge for the Americas, one that exemplifies academic excellence, innovation and commitment to public service,” Vásquez Morales said. “FIU’s own mission aligns perfectly with the canal’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.”