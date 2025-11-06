President Nuñez leads delegation to Panama as student takes a critical role
An Honors College student who serves as a junior analyst at FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy joined university leaders for a trip designed to advance partnerships.
During a two-day visit to Panama, an FIU delegation led by President Jeanette M. Nuñez engaged government, diplomatic, academic and research partners to deepen research collaborations related to trade, innovation and security. Along for the mission was undergraduate Alexandra “Lexi” Bishop, a senior in the Honors College and political science major who serves as a junior open source analyst with FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. She writes about her experience here.
What happens when global trade, technology and geopolitics converge at one of the world’s most strategic crossroads? That question framed much of my experience in Panama recently, where I had the opportunity to join the FIU delegation for a series of conversations and visits that connected policy, research and practice in meaningful ways.
To start, I had the distinct privilege of briefing U.S. Ambassador to Panama, and FIU alumnus, Kevin Marino Cabrera ’13 alongside Brian Fonseca MA ’10, Ph.D. ’25, director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. Our discussion explored China’s engagement in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2000 to the present, tracing how China has expanded its influence across diplomatic, informational/technological, military and economic domains. In Panama, a country that bridges oceans and continents, these trends take on particular significance. Its position as a global gateway, due to its strategic location and the Panama Canal, which serves as a critical trade route, makes it both a participant in, and a barometer of, the shifting dynamics of international power and connectivity.
“It was great to welcome President Nuñez and FIU researchers to Panama to discuss the university’s long-standing partnership with the Department of State and plans to expand its collaboration in Panama,” Cabrera said. “U.S. universities strengthen our people-to-people ties, expand opportunity and showcase the best of American higher education.”
The briefing leveraged insights that are part of the university’s Security Research Hub, which offers various dashboards to inform policy development. The hub was launched in collaboration with US Southern Command and has received Congressional support over the years.
Nuñez also joined Ramón Icaza Clément, Panama’s minister of Canal Affairs, and Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, administrator of the Panama Canal Authority, to sign a memorandum of understanding with the goal of deepening collaboration and opening new pathways for research and policy engagement at one of the world’s most vital arteries of commerce. I found it inspiring to see firsthand how FIU is advancing meaningful partnerships and research.
“We take great pride in partnering with a university that has become an important bridge for the Americas, one that exemplifies academic excellence, innovation and commitment to public service,” Vásquez Morales said. “FIU’s own mission aligns perfectly with the canal’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.”
Standing at the Panama Canal, I felt the weight of history and what this waterway represents. The canal facilitates nearly 6% of global maritime commerce, yet its influence extends far beyond trade. It shapes energy flows, technological integration and even strategic competition.
Equally memorable was our visit to the DNA Laboratory in Gamboa, part of Panama’s Instituto de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses. There, we witnessed the impact of FIU’s Global Forensic and Justice Center (GFJC). For seven years, the center has supported the institute by training personnel, providing technical expertise and offering advanced education through the Professional Science Master’s Forensic Program, all made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of State. Seeing Panamanian scientists apply these skills in service of justice and public trust was a powerful reminder of how sustained partnerships can create lasting change.
Advancing forensic science has been important in Panama primarily to support the transition to an adversarial justice system, enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to conduct effective investigations, and address transnational criminal activities such as drug trafficking.
"The partnership between the institute and FIU has played a vital role in enhancing Panama’s forensic and investigative capabilities," said Marisol Carías, a consultant who supports the GFJC collaboration in Panama. "By working closely together, Panama has emerged as a regional leader in forensic innovation, showing how international collaboration can create meaningful and lasting progress throughout Latin America."
Another highlight was visiting the Ciudad del Saber, or City of Knowledge, a remarkable campus that reimagines a former U.S. military base as a center for innovation, learning and cross-sector collaboration. FIU and several of its centers and institutes are exploring expanding its active presence in the country, as part of Cabrera’s initiative to build greater U.S. university collaboration.
One evening, our FIU delegation was welcomed into the ambassador residence, where we gathered with officials, scholars and FIU alumni who now call Panama home. Currently, more than 250 alumni live in Panama, and more than 100 students born in Panama are enrolled at FIU. The night was filled with conversation and connection, a reminder of how strong the FIU community remains, even thousands of miles from Miami.
Throughout my time there, I was reminded that global engagement isn’t just about policy or agreements. It’s about people, institutions, and ideas coming together to solve shared problems. From conversations with diplomats to scientists in the lab, each encounter reflected a deep commitment to cooperation and mutual growth. FIU shares this aspiration to grow with Panama, which is why I’m excited to see this new partnership come to life.
The Gordon Institute visit to Panama was a collaborative effort with the College of Business, the Green School of International and Public Affairs, the Institute of Environment and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, all of which likewise conduct work that touches of areas and issues important to the region.
As a student, it is rare to be given the opportunity to present impactful, thoughtful research on security to a sitting U.S. Ambassador, but I had a chance to do that as part of my role at the Gordon Institute, where I shared the important work university researchers do everyday.
As an aspiring public servant, this experience was invaluable: standing before Ambassador Cabrera and his team at the U.S. Embassy in Panama, I was able to translate academic insights into real-world policy conversations. The briefing challenged me to think critically about how research informs diplomacy and national security decision-making, and it reinforced the importance of clear, concise communication in high-level environments. More than anything, the experience deepened my commitment to pursuing a career in public service- one grounded in rigorous analysis, collaboration, and a genuine desire to contribute to U.S. engagement in Latin America and the Caribbean.