Pulitzer Prize-winning alumnus Manny García to lead school of journalism

FIU has selected Manny García to lead the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media as the inaugural Knight Foundation executive director. García will launch a new era of innovation and impact with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.



The new leadership role is designed to bring bold, innovative direction to journalism education at FIU.



“It’s an honor and a full circle moment for me to not only be the founding executive director but to also return to FIU where I began my training as a journalist,” said García, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and alumnus who graduated with a BA in mass communication from FIU in 1990.

In 1999, Garcia and his team at The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting after they uncovered widespread voting fraud happening in Miami's 1997 mayoral election.

The Knight Foundation is supporting investment in real-world newsroom experiences, advanced production technologies and interdisciplinary collaborations that reflect the changing face of media. Plans include a mobile reporting lab for community-based storytelling and a next-gen media innovation studio to train students in immersive and data journalism.



“There is no better news ecosystem than South Florida,” García said. “FIU is well positioned to be the premier training ground to graduate journalists who are leaders, critical thinkers, and problem solvers, exactly what our profession needs, students con chispa, with spark, who are fearless and creative, and do it the Caplin Way.”



Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president and CEO of Knight Foundation, said, “We're proud to support the crucial work of preparing the next generation of journalists to serve their communities with integrity, innovation, and purpose. The leadership of FIU and Manny reflects the deep commitment needed to fortify the talent pipeline of future journalists that will ensure communities have access to local news and information."



This Knight Foundation's generosity to the Caplin School support FIU’s core principles, which emphasize student success, research excellence and real-world impact. The Caplin School’s initiatives, fueled by this partnership, will empower students to become ethical, tech-savvy communicators who shape the future of media and democracy.



“The Caplin Way is rooted in experiential learning, where students develop the objective reporting, storytelling, technical and leadership skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic media landscape. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver on our promise of connecting students with the industry, elevating standards and advancing ethical journalism that serves the public good,” said Brian Schriner, dean of the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts.



Kenneth C. Hall, president of the FIU Foundation, stated, “We are deeply grateful to the Knight Foundation for its continued partnership and belief in the transformative power of journalism. Support of the Caplin School reflects a shared commitment to advancing student success, faculty excellence, and community impact, the hallmarks of FIU’s vision.”