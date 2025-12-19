Rising seas threaten Florida’s state tree

As rising seas and saltier soils threaten one of Florida’s most iconic symbols, scientists are racing to protect Florida’s state tree.

The cabbage palm — or Sabal palmetto — officially the Florida state tree since 1953, is a defining feature of the state’s coastal landscapes. Even in all its glory, this quintessential giant is not spared from the growing threats of sea-level rise and salt exposure, according to Amir Khoddamzadeh of FIU's Institute of Environment, an associate professor of environmental horticulture in the Department of Earth and Environment. In a new study in HortScience, he takes a closer look at how these challenges affect young seedlings of cabbage palms and proposes a simple solution that could help stave off catastrophic damage — silicon.

Khoddamzadeh’s curiosity about the cabbage palms’ salt tolerance began on a typical humid, rain-soaked day at the Montgomery Botanical Center in Coral Gables. Wandering the grounds, he noticed entire swaths of palmettos standing in water — a sight that stopped him in his tracks. One pressing question followed: what will become of Florida’s Sabal palmettos in 20 or 30 years if young palms can’t survive rising salinity?

To find answers, Khoddamzadeh teamed up with Patrick Griffith, executive director of Montgomery Botanical Center, and Madhugiri Nageswara-Rao, a geneticist at the USDA ARS Subtropical Horticulture Research Station in Miami. They set their sights on silicon, a powerful ally known for its resilience-boosting properties. With its sponge-like ability to retain water, silicon offers a lifeline for vulnerable young palms by improving physiological processes. Already widely used — even by NASA to grow plants in space — it’s both commercially accessible and affordable, making it a perfect candidate for helping palms survive salinity.

“We wanted to work on something that ornamental plant nursery producers and landscapers can use,” Khoddamzadeh said.

It’s also simple to apply. Just few grams mixed with water can help young plants survive all kinds of stressors.

To test the approach, the team grew 96 one-year-old seedlings in a greenhouse for 12 months, watering them with varying salt levels, adding silicon to the soil in different amounts and tracking everything from soil nutrients, plant growth and development to survival rates. Silicon not only improved the palms’ tolerance to salt but also boosted chlorophyll content — giving them a deeper green hue — and increased leaf production.

The study also established the ecological threshold for seedling survival — a critical finding for future restoration efforts.