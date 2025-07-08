Famed artist Romero Britto inspires kids with ADHD at FIU summer camp

World-renowned artist Romero Britto brought his signature joy, vibrant colors and message of positivity to FIU’s Center for Children and Families Summer Treatment Program. During his visit, he surprised a classroom of children with ADHD and left campers beaming with pride and creativity.

Britto, known globally for his bold, joyful artwork, visited the camp to create art alongside the children and screen his short film, The Art of Happiness. His visit offered campers a unique chance to connect with art in a hands-on, meaningful way—one that reinforced the program’s therapeutic goals of building confidence, perseverance and teamwork.

“I hope the kids feel proud of the art we created together today,” said Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement and an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love and hope for millions worldwide. “My wish is that they’re inspired—not just by my work, but by the power of art itself. Art sparks curiosity and has the incredible ability to make people feel better.”

Throughout the visit, Britto created customized art pieces for each child—ranging from self-portraits to personalized drawings of animals like dogs, turtles and lizards. He hand-drew each outline on canvas, signed it and then invited the children to bring the artwork to life by coloring it in their own unique way. The kids experimented with bright colors and proudly showed off their one-of-a-kind creations.

“Having Mr. Britto here was truly a gift for our program,” said Katie Hart, director of the Center for Children and Families. “Art provides our kids with an outlet for self-expression and emotional regulation. It builds confidence and helps strengthen critical skills like focus, problem-solving, and collaboration—all of which are essential for children with ADHD to thrive not only in the classroom, but in life.”

“It was so much fun to make art with Mr. Britto,” said one camper. “The best part was getting to take our own piece of art home that was signed by him!”

More than just a memorable visit, the event emphasized the essential role of art in the camp’s evidence-based treatment model. The Summer Treatment Program offers hundreds of children with ADHD and related behavioral, emotional and learning challenges the equivalent of seven years’ worth of therapy in a single summer.

“Art is actually an essential part of the treatment the kids receive over the summer,” said Marcela Ramos, director of the Summer Treatment Program. “We host an art show at the end of camp to celebrate their creativity, and many of their pieces are displayed at our center as a reminder of what they’ve accomplished.”

Most of the children who participate in the Summer Treatment Program struggle in traditional academic settings, where rigid routines and high expectations often clash with the symptoms of ADHD—difficulty staying focused, managing impulses or navigating social dynamics. The classroom can be a place of frustration and discouragement.

Art, however, offers something different. It gives these children the space to explore, express themselves without fear of being “wrong” and succeed in ways that build self-worth. Through programs like this—and visits from creative role models like Britto—kids discover new ways to communicate, connect and feel proud of what they can accomplish.

Romero Britto’s visit was more than a moment of excitement—it was a celebration of how art can transform the way children see themselves, and what they believe they’re capable of.