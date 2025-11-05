Business students mark 10 years of social impact through partnership with women in India

For a decade, the Bandhwari Women’s Project has connected FIU Business students with women artisans in India, turning a classroom idea into a thriving student-led nonprofit that empowers communities across continents.

Now, as the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary, the project faces new headwinds, and new learning opportunities, as international trade reshapes its operations.

David Wernick, a teaching professor of international business, helped bring the Bandhwari Women’s Project to life after learning about the initiative from the Incentive Foundation in India. The project links FIU International Business Honors Society (IBHS) students with women artisans in India’s Bandhwari Village, who handcraft textiles and accessories sold in the U.S. to fund education, healthcare and skills training for their families.