Business students mark 10 years of social impact through partnership with women in India
For a decade, the Bandhwari Women’s Project has connected FIU Business students with women artisans in India, turning a classroom idea into a thriving student-led nonprofit that empowers communities across continents.
Now, as the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary, the project faces new headwinds, and new learning opportunities, as international trade reshapes its operations.
David Wernick, a teaching professor of international business, helped bring the Bandhwari Women’s Project to life after learning about the initiative from the Incentive Foundation in India. The project links FIU International Business Honors Society (IBHS) students with women artisans in India’s Bandhwari Village, who handcraft textiles and accessories sold in the U.S. to fund education, healthcare and skills training for their families.
What began as a service-learning project under Wernick’s guidance has grown into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by IBHS students and alumni.
“It’s been exciting to watch this program grow and see how many lives it’s touched, for both the women and children of Bandhwari Village, and more than 150 of our students,” Wernick said.
This year, Wernick said, the group’s work offers a real-world look at the complexities of global commerce.
“The trade tensions with India have been a significant challenge,” he said. “Our products, which formerly entered the U.S. duty free, are suddenly facing a steep 50% tariff. Shipping costs have risen dramatically as smaller logistics firms have exited the U.S.–India route.”
View this post on Instagram
Rather than discouraging students, Wernick views the challenge as a “teaching moment.” “It’s a chance to see the real-world implications of trade policy for small enterprises navigating an increasingly turbulent business environment,” he said.
Brianna Page ’25, president of The Bandhwari Women’s Project, is determined to keep the mission on course.
“The recent trade discussions between India and the United States has certainly created challenges,” she said. “With our largest event of the year, the Second Annual Bandhwari Women’s Project Fashion Show coming up, it’s imperative that we bring over new products to display.”
Higher tariffs and the elimination of the de minimis exemption for low-value shipments have made imports “even more expensive than the cost of the products themselves,” Page explained.
“Nevertheless, the show must go on. While prices will rise, the quality and uniqueness of our products will overshadow the increase. Support for the Bandhwari women is needed now more than ever.”
Students say the project offers far more than business experience. Political science major Taylor Perez, who is preparing for her first trip to India, said she joined to understand the human side of international cooperation. “Seeing firsthand what a project like this does for the people who are part of it — that’s what drew me in,” she said.
For Wernick, that blend of business education and global empathy is what makes the Bandhwari Women’s Project endure. “In the end,” he said, “this is about students learning to use the tools of business to make a difference in a complex world — and doing it with a ton of heart.”
The Second Annual Bandhwari Women’s Project Fashion Show will be held Friday, November 14 at FIU’s BBC Campus. The event is free for FIU students and $45 for the general public online through November 1, then $60 at the door. All proceeds from ticket sales, donations, the silent auction, and vendor partnerships will go directly toward expanding the Bandhwari Project. Find more information and registration here.