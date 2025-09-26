Sharp tongues, big laughs: FIU Theatre stages Shakespeare romcom

Long before Twitter or TikTok, Shakespeare mastered the art of the quick jab and witty insult. He knew how a clever line could spark laughter, sting like a wound, or shift the course of a relationship in an instant.

That timeless command of language is at the heart of his classic rom-com battle of wits, Much Ado About Nothing. Opening FIU Theatre’s 2025–26 season, the production runs September 26–October 5 at The Wertheim.

In Beatrice and Benedick, Shakespeare gives us two characters who wield wit like armor. Their verbal jousting delivers comedy at its sharpest, but what begins as a defense against vulnerability soon becomes the spark that threatens to break down their defenses.