Sharp tongues, big laughs: FIU Theatre stages Shakespeare romcom
Much Ado About Nothing launches the new season. The classic battle of wits teaches lessons on love, deception and community. It runs through Oct. 5 at The Wertheim.
Long before Twitter or TikTok, Shakespeare mastered the art of the quick jab and witty insult. He knew how a clever line could spark laughter, sting like a wound, or shift the course of a relationship in an instant.
That timeless command of language is at the heart of his classic rom-com battle of wits, Much Ado About Nothing. Opening FIU Theatre’s 2025–26 season, the production runs September 26–October 5 at The Wertheim.
In Beatrice and Benedick, Shakespeare gives us two characters who wield wit like armor. Their verbal jousting delivers comedy at its sharpest, but what begins as a defense against vulnerability soon becomes the spark that threatens to break down their defenses.
Where Beatrice and Benedick resist romance with every quip, Hero and Claudio fall quickly, only to be undone by rumor and deception. Together, the two couples show how private desires ripple through an entire community.
“It’s a play about a few young people in love,” says director Michael Yawney, “but it’s also a play about community, how their love rips the community apart but also brings it back together.”
The mix of public and private tension is especially true for Beatrice, whose quick wit often hides deeper vulnerabilities. BFA Musical Theatre senior Bella Burgos, who plays the role, describes her as “daring and not afraid to put herself out there, but also lonely and thriving off of other people’s perceptions of her.” For Burgos, it’s that willingness to step into the spotlight, even at personal risk, that defines Beatrice’s character.
The same push and pull between playfulness and vulnerability also guided the design of the production. Senior BFA Design student Andy Velazquez designed a set that plays with optical illusions to further capture this theme of trickery and vulnerability.
“I was very interested in exploring how the characters are driven by tricking each other,” says Velazquez. “It starts with two people and it begins to infect everyone else.”
While Shakespeare’s world is tangled with rumor and deception, the production itself is built on trust and collaboration. This play about community is, fittingly, brought to life by a community of talented theatre artists.
Working on productions like Much Ado About Nothing give them a chance to experience the full arc of professional theatre-making, an experience that prepares them for the industry while inviting audiences to share in the creativity and supportive spirit that define FIU Theatre.
“This production highlights the creativity, discipline, and passion of our students,” says Brian Schriner, Dean of the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts. “It demonstrates the power of theatre to connect timeless stories with today’s audiences.”
Just because it’s Shakespeare doesn’t mean it’s old. Yawney promises a fresh, surprising take on a timeless classic. “There will be music, comedy, slapstick and deep tragedy.”
Much Ado About Nothing opens FIU Theatre’s 2025–26 season, running September 26–October 5 at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center.