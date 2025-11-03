Tickets to one of South Beach's premier events are on sale now

It all started at FIU Hospitality with one event and a professor's idea of celebrating wine and food. The late professor Patrick "Chip" Cassidy would have been proud because to see that annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) is now the premier wine and food festival run by and benefitting thousands of FIU students . The even this year mark its 25th anniversary.

More than 1,500 students work with event producers and Food Network stars during the four-day event.

Tickets are now on sale. Celebrated as one of America’s most iconic culinary events, the Festival returns February 19–22, 2026, marking 25 years of unforgettable flavors, world-class talent and vibrant Miami energy. This four-day destination event brings together globally acclaimed chefs, Food Network personalities, and top wine and spirits producers for an extraordinary celebration. Enjoy an incredible mix of new and fan-favorite experiences—from walk-around tastings and intimate dinners to late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, and wine seminars.

More than 1,500 FIU students help run the Festival in all kinds of roles, from marketing, to logistics, to event planning and culinary operations management. All proceeds from benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) and has successfully raised more than $45 million to date in support of its mission to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. Purchase your tickets and learn more at www.sobewff.org.

Students get hands-on learning experiences in a number of different roles.