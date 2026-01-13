Sport meets sustainability: Institute of Environment partners with Football for Peace

The event brought together 60 kids from across Miami-Dade County, including participants from Little Haiti, North Bay Village, local parks programs, and Island FC, for a day of hands-on learning that connected soccer, football and education around their local water sources. Miami-Dade County for Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and representatives of the FIFA World Cup 26 Miami Host Committee also participated in the event.

Participants joined FIU researchers on a Biscayne Bay boat tour to learn about the health of the bay and why it is important to protect it. During the tour, they had the opportunity to see one of the research buoys the Institute of Environment operates in the bay and learned how researchers use it to analyze water quality and ecosystem health. They also got a glimpse of the water drones used to study the bay’s conditions.

Participants then explored marine life and restoration technologies at FIU’s Coastal Conservation and Restoration Lab and took part in football and flag football clinics with professional athletes including retired NFL safety and FIU alumnus Jonathan Cyprien, former NBA player Robert Hite, Argentina soccer player Maxi Rodríguez and English Premier League’s Oumar Niasse.

The event emphasized the link between community action and water stewardship, demonstrating how local behaviors impact broader ecosystems like the Everglades and Biscayne Bay.

“FIU is extremely proud to host the Football for Peace initiative in Miami,” said Rita Teutonico, associate dean of research for FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education. “The goals of empowering youth to preserve local and global water resources align perfectly with FIU’s mission and the vision of the UNESCO Water Security Chair.”

The FIU and Football for Peace Center partnership plans to host more educational workshops in Miami, research collaborations, and youth and community programs leading up to and beyond the FIFA World Cup 26.