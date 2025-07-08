Statewide government employment conference celebrates 20 years of connecting students, alumni to careers in public service

To celebrate 20 years of connecting students to fulfilling careers in public service, the annual Federal Government Statewide Conference hosted by Career and Talent Development (CTD) expanded this year to include employment opportunities at the state and local levels, as well.

Representatives of more than 30 agencies and departments, ranging from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, gathered at FIU in June to share their personal experiences as public servants and discuss the employment opportunities available at their respective organizations.

“For two decades, FIU has brought together dozens of federal agencies to engage with our service-oriented students as they explore career possibilities in the public sector. This year, we expanded to add local and state agencies, further broadening the opportunities for students to connect with public service employers at all levels,” said Ruth Pacheco, Ph.D., Executive Director of Integrated Industry Partnerships and Career Readiness at FIU. “We are grateful to the organizations and representatives who continue to partner with us each year to support them as they prepare to dedicate their lives to public service.”

The annual conference, open to FIU students and alumni as well as students from public colleges and universities across Florida, is a highlight of FIU’s multifaceted initiative to support its many students who are interested in pursuing careers in government, nonprofits, and other areas of the public sector.

Numerous students and recent graduates have secured employment through collaborations with the agencies represented at the conference. For example, FIU graduates have recently been hired by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Broward County, the City of Miami, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the 11th Judicial Circuit, among other notable organizations.

In fact, over 2,000 alumni have established their careers in the nation’s capital, and the university has a state-of-the-art office in the heart of Washington, DC, dedicated to connecting students to jobs and internship opportunities at the federal level.

Among a range of services, FIU in DC hosts professional development and networking events to further enrich their experience in DC through its program The Talent Lab. The program also hosts DC fly-ins throughout the year, short trips during which students can explore their career possibilities through workshops, meet-and-greets, and job shadows. Students interested in public service are encouraged to sign up for FIU in DC’s newsletter, which notifies students of paid internship opportunities and more.

One such opportunity, shared by Heather Gomes of the U.S. Coast Guard during a panel session discussing the need for all areas of study to pursue public service, is the USCG’s Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI). This scholarship program supports students at Minority Serving Institutions who are interested in a Coast Guard career, providing tuition assistance, a monthly salary, and other benefits while the student completes their degree. Gomes also reminded the audience that the Coast Guard aims to grow its workforce by 15,000 members by 2028.

Her best advice for young professionals is a lesson she learned early on, when she was a junior officer: “Be humble. Don’t be afraid to be wrong and to ask questions... Have the humility to admit you don’t know what to do, or to take ownership if you make a mistake.”

What other traits do recruiters seek in aspiring professionals? Integrity, honesty, empathy, compassion and initiative were most mentioned throughout the day’s panel discussions and networking sessions.

Left to right: Panelists Raj Verma, Government Accountability Office; Ronald Washington, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; Babette Friedman, City of Homestead; Keith Barker, Drug Enforcement Administration; Karina Pimentel, USDA; and moderator Ruth Pacheco.

How can students bolster their resumes to stand out among a crowd of job applicants? In addition to participating in internships and job shadows to gain on-the-job training, Babette Friedman, a human resources manager for the City of Homestead, encouraged students to complete career certifications to supplement their major of study.

FIU students have access to free micro-credential courses designed to build in-demand professional skills to complement their course study. These credentials can be added to a student’s resume or LinkedIn profile to demonstrate initiative and career growth even before gaining on-the-job experience.

“Certifications are a good way to learn even before having actual job experience,” Friedman said, going on to share that the City of Homestead is currently looking to fill more than 50 open positions.

Ronald Washington – an FIU alumnus and a senior officer at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) who oversees FWC’s internship program, takes students for ride-alongs, and recruits new talent – strongly suggests students take advantage of the Career and Talent Development program before they graduate. He credits CTD’s workshops and mock interview sessions for preparing him for a successful job search that led him directly from the commencement stage to his first role with FWC 11 years ago.

Washington took the opportunity to dispel a common myth about life in public service: that it’s difficult to make a comfortable living, making the private sector a better option in terms of earning potential.

“As long as you know what your goals are and what you envision for yourself and your family, there are so many levels and positions you can grow into. You just have to expose yourself to the variety of options out there. Financially, you can find what you’re looking for in the public sector,” Washington advised.

The Federal Government Statewide Conference takes place annually in June. Students and alumni who are interested in learning how to prepare for government interviews, searching for internship and job postings in the public sector, refining their resumes, and registering for future professional development opportunities are encouraged to explore Career and Talent Development’s online and in-person resources through their Handshake portal.