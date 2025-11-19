Student symphony to perform during first-of-its-kind Celia Cruz tribute

Azúcar!

Students in FIU’s Symphony Orchestra are in for a treat: the orchestra is performing live alongside a group of acclaimed artists during a special tribute to Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa.

Celia Sinfónica is a first-of-its-kind concert featuring a symphonic arrangement of some of Cruz’s most iconic songs, including “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” and “Quimbara.” The concert is presented by FIU’s Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts in partnership with Celia Cruz Entertainment, Loud & Live and FIU CasaCuba. It will take place Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert features stars including Willy Chirino, Lena Burke, Albita, Lucrecia, Goyo, Lissette and Brenda Navarrete. FIU Associate Professor Javier José Mendoza, director of orchestral studies, has been preparing the students for the concert and will be leading the student orchestra as it accompanies the stars during the concert.

The students are rising to the occasion. “I’m very proud of them,” Mendoza said during a rehearsal this week. Students have been hard at work preparing for the big day. And, they have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I love it,” said music performance major Adrian Ulloa, who plays the cello. Ulloa was born and raised in Miami, and he’s grown up listening to Celia Cruz songs and Latin rhythms all around him.

“Miami is the heart of Latin music,” Ulloa said. “This concert brings the beauty of classical music together with Latin culture and music. It’s a unique sound. This music is in our blood. It just makes me want to move [and dance].”

Lucrecia Pérez-Saéz, one of the artists who will be singing at the concert, recently came to campus to rehearse with the orchestra.

When asked what her favorite part about working with FIU students is, she said: “Everything!”

“It’s marvelous having contact with students, seeing their faces, their learning, their yearning [passion]… it’s vital,” she said. “I was happy to come and establish a connection with them and rehearse with them. I too was a music student once. When you have contact with students studying classical music and who are also nourishing themselves with our Latin music… I’m very proud to [be part of] this fusion and I’m proud to honor Celia.”