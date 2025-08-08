Skip to Content
Photo recap: Summer 2025 graduates celebrate
Campus & Community

PURE JOY

Summer 2025 graduates celebrate in Panther style.

August 8, 2025 at 3:32pm

Congrats, Panthers! 

This summer, nearly 5,000 students achieved one of the most important milestones of their academic careers: graduation.

As family and friends cheered (and sometimes cried happy tears), our graduates burst into joy as they walked across the commencement stage, took selfies, jumped, danced — and basked in the glory of commencement.

Graduate wearing decorated grad cap.
Graduates sitting during commencement
Graduate celebrating with diploma in hand
Roary at commencement
Graduate wearing decorated grad cap
“We fly our banners high, ev’ry culture we embrace. All our love and Panther spirit, young and old we make this place.” Alma Mater
Students holding Class of 2025 Banner
Graduates smiling in seats during commencement
“Be brave. Be bold. Don't just do more, do what matters...and what matters is to live a life of purpose."
President Jeanette M. Nuñez
FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez

So, take the stage.

Graduate waving
Graduate shaking hands with College of Business Dean William Hardin
Graduate student posing with diploma and university leaders
Graduate holding diploma
Graduate waving with his diploma
Graduate's cap decorated with FIU and Panther
Graduate holding her diploma
Graduate waving with new diploma
Family member taking photo of graduate from her seat
Graduate holding diploma up

Hats off to you.

Group of graduates with FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez
Graduate with diploma in its cover
Crowd of graduates cheering as confetti drops
Graduate standing as confetti falls

It's time to celebrate!

Graduates celebrating as confetti falls from the air
Graduate posing with family member
Graduate with her parents
Graduate with her mom
Graduate with her mother and family members
Graduates celebrating together
Graduate showing his commencement stole, which is signed by family and friends

