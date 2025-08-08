Photo recap: Summer 2025 graduates celebrate

Congrats, Panthers!
This summer, nearly 5,000 students achieved one of the most important milestones of their academic careers: graduation.
As family and friends cheered (and sometimes cried happy tears), our graduates burst into joy as they walked across the commencement stage, took selfies, jumped, danced — and basked in the glory of commencement.
“We fly our banners high, ev’ry culture we embrace. All our love and Panther spirit, young and old we make this place.” Alma Mater
“Be brave. Be bold. Don't just do more, do what matters...and what matters is to live a life of purpose."
President Jeanette M. Nuñez