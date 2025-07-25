Former tech club president becomes Google engineer

Alumnus David Ulloa ’25 is a software engineer at Google.

He was selected for the coveted role even before walking across the commencement stage this past May and recently began his job at the tech giant.

Ulloa is a force to reckon with. Since his freshman year, Ulloa hit the ground running at FIU. He wasted no time getting involved in FIU's largest student tech organization, INIT FIU. He later served in two executive board positions, eventually becoming the club's president. He completed internships at Microsoft and Google.

He developed expertise in Artificial Intelligence and large language models, participated in three hackathons (codefests in which people collaborate to build software projects) and created an impressive portfolio that caught the attention of folks at Google. Ulloa graduated with his bachelor's in computer science in only three years.

Today, Ulloa is living his dream at Google. He works on integrating Gemini (Google's AI) into Google Cloud, which is a web services program that offers web hosting and renting of servers to a variety of users, including big and small businesses. Ulloa is part of a team that evaluates the effectiveness of an AI assistant designed to support engineers and other tech folks using Google Cloud.

David Ulloa '25

So, what's it like to work at Google? Ulloa says it's everything he hoped it would be.

"The biggest thing is that they help you do the best work you possibly can," he says.

The ambiance sets the tone. "Google has that vibe," he says. "The offices are colorful. There's open spaces, no cubicles. There are colorful bikes people ride. If you stay late, they give you dinner. You can play basketball or take a swim in the pool."

These are not just perks, he says. These things help fuel creative genius — and loyal dedication.