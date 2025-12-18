Saving babies: Q&A with a world-renowned pediatric cardiologist

Dr. David Kalfa is pioneering new frontiers in pediatric surgery. In 2023, he performed the world's first "domino" infant heart transplant, a groundbreaking procedure during which a donated heart saves one infant, and the valves from the recipient's diseased heart are then used to save another.

Newly arrived in South Florida in September, Kalfa is the chief of cardiovascular surgery at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and a co-director of the Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. At the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, he serves as a professor in the departments of pediatrics and surgical sciences as well as a researcher focused on transplant innovation, surgical planning and robot surgery.

Among his plans: to develop a congenital heart defect research institute that builds upon the collaboration between Nicklaus and FIU to integrate basic science, translational research and clinical trials.

Kalfa recently discussed his professional interests and the exciting work he is trailblazing.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects, affecting nearly 1% of newborns in the U.S., or about 40,000 infants. Half of those will need an operation to fix or replace a valve. What unmet clinical needs in this area does your research address?

We still don’t have many good options in terms of heart valve replacement for children. Today, we can use preserved, non-living tissue valves that from animals. But these do not last long. They degenerate and stop working. Another challenge is that, sometimes, there’s no valve small enough. The smallest valve we have at our disposal is 15 millimeters. Sometimes the place we need to put the valve is 6 or 7 mm. Lastly, those replacement valves can’t grow with the baby or child. They outgrow the valve, and each time we need to replace it involves another open heart surgery.

I’m focused on living allogenic valve transplantation [LAVT, also known as partial heart transplantation]. We’re working on a framework for storing and rehabilitating living donor valves, capable of growing with the child, so there’s no need for repeated surgeries.

How would these living valves be kept ‘alive’ before they could be used?

For mid-term and long-term storage, my lab developed a bioreactor to keep fresh, living valves. This device is designed to provide a mechanical environment to keep the valve opening and closing, like it would in the body. The tissue would also be kept in a specific solution that my lab has patented. It can keep tissue alive for seven weeks, which is huge because in the past, before we came up with this technology, we could only keep a valve alive outside the body for a maximum of 48 hours. Recently, I received a $4.2 million NIH grant to continue fine tuning this bioreactor and begin pre-clinical trials.