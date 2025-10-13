Botanist on quest to identify and name endangered orchids

During his time in Southeast Asia, he would hike the forest twice a week and helped discover 14 new orchid species.

“Each new species is unique, and it gives me a kind of happiness that I helped — I contributed to science in some way,” he said.

A special discovery for Kumar was one he found in India and named after his father — Peristylus sahanii (sahani being his father’s surname). Nearly two decades after discovering his first orchid species in India, a friend sent him a photo last month, which he immediately recognized as the same flower he had dedicated to his father. He was overjoyed to see it was still thriving.

His plant names don’t always have personal touches like the one he attributed to his dad. Sometimes he uses personal connections and inspiration, other times he goes by plant characteristics. One of his discoveries was named after his Ph. D. supervisor in India and another — “Black Crown Thismia” — for its resemblance to a black crown. He notes that it’s important to identify new orchid species for conservation purposes citing a proverb that says, “You cannot protect something which you do not know.” His efforts have not gone unnoticed. An orchid native to Vietnam is actually named after him as an honorary nod from Russian and Vietnamese scientists who discovered the flower.

Kumar, who struggled to find mentorship in his own studies, is committed to guiding the next generation of botanists.

“If someone is trying to conserve a plant, I’m going to help them,” Kumar said. “Because that’s a need of the time. Many species are going extinct before they’re even identified. We need these people.”

His passion for botany bloomed early. In college, his rooftop garden in India held around 500 plants — so many there was barely space to walk. Though his father, a retired mechanical engineer, wanted him to study medicine, Kumar was set on a career in botany. At India’s Gossner College, he earned a bachelor of science in botany with zoology and geology to become the only student in the program with that rare combination. He went on to earn a master’s degree at Ranchi University, specializing in cytogenetics, radiation genetics and plant breeding, before focusing on orchids during his Ph.D. at Forest Research Institute in Jharkhand.

Kumar now mentors students through his work with the Botanical Society of America, which promotes educating middle school and high school students, as well as everyone else, about plants. By guiding the next generation of botanists he hopes to inspire young minds to look closer and carry forward the work of protecting fragile ecosystems.

“I like to train the next generation,” Kumar said. “Taxonomists themselves” – individuals like him, who are dedicated to collecting and analyzing specimens in support of worldwide research “are becoming endangered, and they are an essential part of conservation.”