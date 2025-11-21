Best field trip ever: Our educational visit to the rum capital of the world

It’s not every day that a student gets the opportunity to learn about the hospitality industry while standing inside a distillery, smelling freshly fermented molasses and walking among thousands of aging barrels. Thanks to the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and its Bacardi Center of Excellence, 11 of us got the chance to do just that during an unforgettable hands-on learning trip to Puerto Rico.

We came to understand that rum is more than a drink. It tells a story of history, culture and innovation. Seeing how each step, from fermentation to bottling, comes together taught us how tradition and technology blend to create world-class products.

The global spirits industry is a $650 billion dollar market and is expected to grow to $780 billion by 2030, according to a recent Spirits Market Report. On this trip, we got to dive deep and see how rum goes from barrel to bottle, something that expanded our knowledge as we each continue our educational journeys in beverage management.

We began with a stop at San Juan Distillers, in Puerto Rico's capital city, which represented a new producer for many of us.

There, we saw experienced a very personal side of rum production. The owner, José R. Álvarez Reyes, and his son, José Roberto Álvarez Jr., guided us through their facility, sharing the passion and dedication that drive their work. Their operation is small, with around 20 workers, but every bottle is crafted with care, respect for the land and a deep love for heritage. It was inspiring to see how what once started as a “crazy idea” became a thriving and meaningful reality.

On the other end of the spectrum is Bacardi, which we all know well. Bacardi has its North American headquarters in Miami and supports us as Chaplin students through a partnership that aims to advance education, entrepreneurship and sustainability around the spirits industry.

At Casa Bacardi, located in Cataño, across the bay from Old San Juan, we saw a global brand with a legacy that spans generations. The world's largest rum distillery was filled with striking artwork and beautifully designed architecture that reflected Bacardi's history and pride. As FIU students associated with the university's Bacardi Center of Excellence, we had the exclusive chance to walk through the lab and see the specific yeast used to create the signature rum. This experience made us feel like insiders in one of the world’s most renowned beverage operations.

Before leaving the island, we visited La Factoria, one of Puerto Rico’s most famous cocktail bars and a globally recognized name in mixology. The atmosphere was electric, a space where creativity and culture are blended as effortlessly as the drinks themselves. It’s no wonder the bar has earned a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list for multiple years, a reflection of its commitment to innovation, hospitality and artistry. We learned about the bar’s operation and how it serves as something of a coffee shop in the morning and a nightclub in the evening. During the latter, each room has a different vibe and music, appealing to diverse guests, showcasing a thoughtful design to create unique experiences.

Opportunities like this remind us how fortunate we are to be part of a program that values hands-on learning and cultural exploration. Through the program, we didn’t just study rum; we experienced its history, its people and its spirit. We learned that the industry opens many career opportunities. Our time in Puerto Rico reminded us that true hospitality is about more than service; it’s about telling a story, building connections and honoring tradition, lessons we’ll bring with us into the future.

