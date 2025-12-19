The things they carry: Football packs up for Dallas bowl game

During this hectic holiday season, folks everywhere are busy getting “stuff” ready. From buying and wrapping Christmas and Hanukkah gifts to ordering or preparing a traditional roast and sides for Noche Buena dinner and, for some, planning to head to Dallas to watch the Panthers compete in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl next week.
But what if the stuff you are responsible for weighs as much as six tons?
That’s what FIU athletics staff is dealing with right now. In anticipation of the big game, the athletic trainers and equipment handlers are reviewing checklists for every item possibly needed as the team prepares for its first post-season appearance in six years.
Up to 12,000 pounds of essential football equipment and operational gear will be transported to support a bowl-game practices and competition. Beyond uniforms and protective gear, including plenty of extras should anything break or rip, loaded into 15-20 trunks will be sideline operations equipment, technology and medical supplies.
Uniforms and footwear
- 80 game helmets
- 150 game jerseys
- 180 pairs of game pants
- Practice jerseys
- Practice pants
- 180 pairs of cleats
- 80 travel shoes
Protective Gear and accessories
- 90 shoulder pads
- 100 padded compression shorts
- 100 knee pad sets
- 150–200 pairs of gloves
- 200+ pairs of socks
Communication Systems and Technology
- 36 headsets + backups
- Sideline comms hub/ upstairs hubs, cables, antennas
- 10–15 tablets/iPads
- Chargers, printers, replay equipment/video cart
Other
- Footballs (12 game balls, 50 practice)
- Rain gear trunk
- Kicking nets
- Towels (300)
- Coaches sideline apparel (polos, pants, jackets)
- Coaches footwear
- Dirty jersey laundry bin
- Dirty pants laundry bin