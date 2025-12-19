The things they carry: Football packs up for Dallas bowl game

During this hectic holiday season, folks everywhere are busy getting “stuff” ready. From buying and wrapping Christmas and Hanukkah gifts to ordering or preparing a traditional roast and sides for Noche Buena dinner and, for some, planning to head to Dallas to watch the Panthers compete in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl next week.

But what if the stuff you are responsible for weighs as much as six tons?

That’s what FIU athletics staff is dealing with right now. In anticipation of the big game, the athletic trainers and equipment handlers are reviewing checklists for every item possibly needed as the team prepares for its first post-season appearance in six years.

Up to 12,000 pounds of essential football equipment and operational gear will be transported to support a bowl-game practices and competition. Beyond uniforms and protective gear, including plenty of extras should anything break or rip, loaded into 15-20 trunks will be sideline operations equipment, technology and medical supplies.

Uniforms and footwear

80 game helmets

150 game jerseys

180 pairs of game pants

Practice jerseys

Practice pants

180 pairs of cleats

80 travel shoes

Protective Gear and accessories

90 shoulder pads

100 padded compression shorts

100 knee pad sets

150–200 pairs of gloves

200+ pairs of socks

Communication Systems and Technology

36 headsets + backups

Sideline comms hub/ upstairs hubs, cables, antennas

10–15 tablets/iPads

Chargers, printers, replay equipment/video cart

Other