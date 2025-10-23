Think like a costume designer to create the perfect Halloween look

For one night a year, everyone gets to think like a costume designer. Halloween is the people’s costume design festival, a celebration of imagination, storytelling, and transformation. You don’t need a Hollywood budget to make something great. What you need is concept, silhouette and story, the same three things professional designers start with.

“Every Halloween night, the world becomes a stage. You get to make your entrance, so design it like you mean it,” says Marina Pareja, FIU associate professor of costume design.

Whether you’re pulling together a last-minute look or reimagining an old favorite, remember: You don’t need to buy a costume. You can design one.

“Good costume design isn’t about how much you spend,” Pareja says. “It’s about who your character is and how that story shows up through clothes.”

This year, Pareja decided to prove it. In a single afternoon, she and FIU Theatre’s costume team pulled together three Halloween looks from their inventory. The thought was to create costumes with things you might find in a closet or at a thrift store. The result: a detective, a hippie, and a zombie. Each one tells a story and shows how thinking like a designer turns everyday clothes into something theatrical.