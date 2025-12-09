Ticketing information for FIU fans attending the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Lower Level (105, 104, 103): $100 each

Lower Level (106, 102) / Upper Level (205, 204, 203): $80 each

Lower Level (107, 101, 100) / Upper Level (207, 206, 202, 201, 200): $60 each

Lower Level (109) / Upper Level (209, 208): $40 each

Winners of four in a row and bowl bound for the first time this decade, the FIU football team has accepted an invitation to participate in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas against UTSA on Friday, Dec. 26.Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (7 local) and the game will be broadcast on ESPN from the SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Click here or visit FIUSports.com/BowlTickets to purchase tickets to the game. Below is a pricing breakdown: