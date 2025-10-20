Two sides of discovery: Physicist swaps molecules for Mount Everest in study abroad

Prem Chapagain can usually be found in his lab, modeling atoms and electrons to understand how proteins fold and viruses replicate — research that could lead to new treatments for disease or vaccines. Normally, his class lectures are centered around the molecules of life. But this past summer, he swapped molecular forces for Himalayan heights, introducing students to his native Nepal. Starting with a study abroad class to prepare, he and 12 Honors College students embarked on a trip to his homeland. Together, they discovered culture, wildlife and landscapes.

“He blended history, culture and current issues in a way that made the material feel alive,” said Santiago Fermin, a sophomore finance major in the College of Business. “He checked in on students individually, encouraged us to push our own boundaries and even brought in international students from Nepal to share their culture.”

Chapagain is a professor in the Department of Physics and associate director of the Biomolecular Sciences Institute. Swapping his lab coat for hiking boots, he guided the students through Nepal’s biodiversity, ethnic traditions, arts and culture. Along the way, they discussed local customs including open-air cremations and the multi-faith living goddess Kumari. They visited Sirubari, a village run largely by women because most of the men migrate for work. It is known for its homestay hospitality and indigenous culture. They even spent time in a smaller, more remote village.

“It was complete peace, no sound of vehicles, the only thing you could hear were the birds,” Chapagain said. “It felt like a retreat, a meditative place.”

The students, however, had some adjusting to do. Starting with no air conditioning. There were also bugs. In the early morning hours, a few rats scurried across the ceiling. Yet, by morning, several of the students said it was their favorite part of the trip. The villagers welcomed them with music, cultural shows and open homes.

There were other memorable moments. Back in the city, they crossed paths with a rhino from Chitwan National Park known to strut about city streets. Jungle safaris and visits to elephant and tiger breeding centers rounded out the experience.

Chapagain’s family still lives in Nepal, including his father and younger siblings in Kathmandu. One day, he joined his brother, a school principal, for a volleyball game. His students noticed and jumped in, spontaneous fun that he now plans to build into future programs.