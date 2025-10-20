Two sides of discovery: Physicist swaps molecules for Mount Everest in study abroad

Prem Chapagain can usually be found in his lab, modeling atoms and electrons to understand how proteins fold and viruses replicate — research that could lead to new treatments for disease or vaccines. Normally, his class lectures are centered around the molecules of life. But this past summer, he swapped molecular forces for Himalayan heights, introducing students to his native Nepal. Starting with a study abroad class to prepare, he and 12 Honors College students embarked on a trip to his homeland. Together, they discovered culture, wildlife and landscapes.
“He blended history, culture and current issues in a way that made the material feel alive,” said Santiago Fermin, a sophomore finance major in the College of Business. “He checked in on students individually, encouraged us to push our own boundaries and even brought in international students from Nepal to share their culture.”
Chapagain is a professor in the Department of Physics and associate director of the Biomolecular Sciences Institute. Swapping his lab coat for hiking boots, he guided the students through Nepal’s biodiversity, ethnic traditions, arts and culture. Along the way, they discussed local customs including open-air cremations and the multi-faith living goddess Kumari. They visited Sirubari, a village run largely by women because most of the men migrate for work. It is known for its homestay hospitality and indigenous culture. They even spent time in a smaller, more remote village.
“It was complete peace, no sound of vehicles, the only thing you could hear were the birds,” Chapagain said. “It felt like a retreat, a meditative place.”
The students, however, had some adjusting to do. Starting with no air conditioning. There were also bugs. In the early morning hours, a few rats scurried across the ceiling. Yet, by morning, several of the students said it was their favorite part of the trip. The villagers welcomed them with music, cultural shows and open homes.
There were other memorable moments. Back in the city, they crossed paths with a rhino from Chitwan National Park known to strut about city streets. Jungle safaris and visits to elephant and tiger breeding centers rounded out the experience.
Chapagain’s family still lives in Nepal, including his father and younger siblings in Kathmandu. One day, he joined his brother, a school principal, for a volleyball game. His students noticed and jumped in, spontaneous fun that he now plans to build into future programs.
Trek to Everest Base Camp
While study abroad trips are often about new experiences for the students, Chapagain had his moment of self-discovery when the students set off for Mount Everest.
“I lived in Nepal for 25 years and never imagined myself going there,” he said. “First of all, it was expensive and second, it was hard.”
He initially planned the trek only for students, but their encouragement wore him down. Every class they’d ask if he was coming. “They reminded me I spoke the language, knew the people. They said they needed me with them,” he laughed.
Seven of the students and Chapagain took on the six-day, 80-mile climb plus a three-day descent. At one point, sick with a cold, he was provided a horse. Saying it was worse than hiking sick, he said next time, he would rather crawl.
“Even when he was clearly in pain, Dr. Chapagain motivated all of us,” Fermin said. “He made sure we learned about the lives of porters and sherpas. We also talked about our own lives, the landscapes, even the foods we’d tried. Those conversations made the journey feel personal as well as educational.”
These experiences will tie Chapagain to these students for a lifetime, much like how atoms bond with molecules through various forces.
As a scientist, he investigates proteins involved in diseases and viruses including Ebola, Marburg, and SARS-CoV-2. Using computational modeling, he studies how they function. He collaborates with researchers at other institutions including the University of Notre Dame, Cambridge University and Johns Hopkins University. He is also collaborating with the Stahelin Lab at Purdue University on projects funded by the National Institutes of Health to uncover how viruses make copies of themselves and spread. With FIU colleagues, he researches Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular calcifications and DNA supercoiling. His work spans physics, chemistry, biology and medicine.
“Science fascinates me,” Chapagain said. “From the electrons and atoms at the quantum scale to the way they organize into living systems, it’s all intriguing. And now with AI revolutionizing our understanding of biology and medicine, it is opening doors to discoveries once thought impossible.”
The same adventurous spirit that guided students through the Himalayas is the same adventurous spirit that guides his scientific pursuits. For him, it’s simply two sides of discovery.