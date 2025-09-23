U.S. News ranks FIU among Top 50 public universities – again

Florida International University was ranked the

in the U.S. News & World Report rankings released today, maintaining its place among the nation’s Top 50 public universities, while moving up in the overall national ranking to

The university continues to lead in two important categories:

in social mobility (upward economic mobility) and

, among public universities (No. 3 nationally).

Among public universities, FIU also ranked No. 11 best value, No. 16 for innovation, and No. 45 for veterans.

FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez said the results reflect the university’s commitment to excellence and momentum.

“FIU is on a clear path to becoming a Top 30 public university by 2030,” Nuñez said. “We continue to lead in academics, research, student success, and upward economic mobility.”

The U.S. News rankings are among the most widely followed measures of higher education performance in the nation. For many students and families, the rankings provide a benchmark for comparing universities and making informed decisions about where to pursue a degree.

These rankings come on the heels of a series of accolades:

In Florida, FIU has been No. 1 for three years in a row in performance-based funding metrics that measure student success

Washington Monthly ranked FIU the No. 8 university in the country

FIU was named No. 21 among Top Public Universities (No. 70 nationally) by Niche

Washington Monthly recognized FIU as the No. 1 “Best Bang for the Buck” in the Southeast

FIU is one of just 21 institutions nationwide with both the Carnegie R1 designation for very high research activity and the Opportunity Colleges & Universities designation

The university has steadily advanced in national rankings in recent years, supported by rising graduation and retention rates, significant gains for first-generation and Pell Grant students, and continued growth in research activity.

“Rankings that evaluate universities from different perspectives consistently highlight FIU’s strength in academic quality, research, and student success,” said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. “The U.S. News rankings once again show that FIU is providing an outstanding education creating opportunities that change lives and demonstrating our return on investment.”